(a) Calculate the energy of a photon of electromagnetic radiation whose frequency is 2.94 × 1014 s-1.
(b) Calculate the energy of a photon of radiation whose wavelength is 413 nm.
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Key Concepts
Photon Energy
Wavelength and Frequency Relationship
Planck's Constant
If human height were quantized in 1-foot increments, what would happen to the height of a child as she grew up?
a. The child’s height would never change.
b. The child’s height would continuously get greater.
c. The child’s height would increase in “jumps” of 1 foot at a time.
d. The child’s height would increase in jumps of 6 inches.
A laser pointer used in a lecture hall emits light at 650 nm. Using Figure 6.4, predict the color associated with this wavelength.
An AM radio station broadcasts at 1010 kHz, and its FM partner broadcasts at 98.3 MHz. Calculate and compare the energy of the photons emitted by these two radio stations.
(c) The laser pointer emits light because electrons in the material are excited (by a battery) from their ground state to an upper excited state. When the electrons return to the ground state, they lose the excess energy in the form of 532-nm photons. What is the energy gap between the ground state and excited state in the laser material?