(a) Calculate the energy of a photon of electromagnetic radiation whose frequency is 2.94 × 1014 s-1.
Ch.6 - Electronic Structure of Atoms
Brown15th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780137542970Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 6, Problem 23
If human height were quantized in 1-foot increments, what would happen to the height of a child as she grew up?
a. The child’s height would never change.
b. The child’s height would continuously get greater.
c. The child’s height would increase in “jumps” of 1 foot at a time.
d. The child’s height would increase in jumps of 6 inches.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of quantization: In physics and chemistry, quantization refers to the idea that certain properties can only take on discrete values rather than a continuous range.
Apply the concept to the problem: If height were quantized in 1-foot increments, it means that height can only increase in whole foot units, not in fractions of a foot.
Consider the implications for growth: As the child grows, her height would not increase smoothly but would instead 'jump' from one quantized level to the next.
Identify the correct option: Since the height increases in discrete 1-foot increments, the correct answer would be the option that describes this behavior.
Conclude with the correct choice: The child's height would increase in 'jumps' of 1 foot at a time, which corresponds to option c.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Quantization
Quantization refers to the concept that certain properties, such as energy or height in this scenario, can only take on discrete values rather than a continuous range. In the context of human height being quantized in 1-foot increments, it implies that height can only change in specific steps, rather than smoothly or continuously.
Discrete vs. Continuous Changes
Discrete changes occur in distinct steps or increments, while continuous changes happen gradually without interruption. In this question, the quantization of height means that as the child grows, her height would not change smoothly but would instead increase in defined jumps, specifically in 1-foot increments.
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Growth Patterns
Growth patterns in children typically involve gradual increases in height, influenced by genetics and nutrition. However, if height were quantized, the growth would be limited to specific increments, leading to a scenario where the child's height would only change at certain points, reflecting a more abrupt growth pattern rather than a smooth transition.
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