Chapter 6, Problem 22
It is possible to convert radiant energy into electrical energy using photovoltaic cells. Assuming equal efficiency of conversion, would infrared or ultraviolet radiation yield more electrical energy on a per-photon basis?
(d) What distance does electromagnetic radiation travel in 0.38 ps?
A laser pointer used in a lecture hall emits light at 650 nm. What is the frequency of this radiation?
A laser pointer used in a lecture hall emits light at 650 nm. Using Figure 6.4, predict the color associated with this wavelength.
If human height were quantized in 1-foot increments, what would happen to the height of a child as she grew up?
a. The child’s height would never change.
b. The child’s height would continuously get greater.
c. The child’s height would increase in “jumps” of 1 foot at a time.
d. The child’s height would increase in jumps of 6 inches.
(a) Calculate the energy of a photon of electromagnetic radiation whose frequency is 2.94 * 1014 s - 1.
(b) Calculate the energy of a photon of radiation whose wavelength is 413 nm.