Chapter 6, Problem 25a
(a) Calculate the energy of a photon of electromagnetic radiation whose frequency is 2.94 * 1014 s - 1.
A laser pointer used in a lecture hall emits light at 650 nm. Using Figure 6.4, predict the color associated with this wavelength.
It is possible to convert radiant energy into electrical energy using photovoltaic cells. Assuming equal efficiency of conversion, would infrared or ultraviolet radiation yield more electrical energy on a per-photon basis?
If human height were quantized in 1-foot increments, what would happen to the height of a child as she grew up?
a. The child’s height would never change.
b. The child’s height would continuously get greater.
c. The child’s height would increase in “jumps” of 1 foot at a time.
d. The child’s height would increase in jumps of 6 inches.
(b) Calculate the energy of a photon of radiation whose wavelength is 413 nm.
(a) A green laser pointer emits light with a wavelength of 532 nm. What is the frequency of this light?
(b) What is the energy of one of these photons?