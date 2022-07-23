Chapter 7, Problem 43d
Based on their positions in the periodic table, predict which atom of the following pairs will have the smaller first ionization energy: (d) S, Ge
a. Write an equation for the second electron affinity of chlorine.
b. Would you predict a positive or a negative quantity for this process?
rue or false: If the electron affinity for an element is a negative number, then the anion of the element is more stable than the neutral atom.
Write equations that show the processes that describe the first, second, and third ionization energies of an aluminum atom. Which process would require the least amount of energy?
Write equations that show the process for a. the first two ionization energies of lead and b. the fourth ionization energy of zirconium.
Which element has the highest second ionization energy: Li, K, or Be?
Identify each statement as true or false.
a. Ionization energies are always negative quantities.
b. Oxygen has a larger first ionization energy than fluorine.
c. The second ionization energy of an atom is always greater than its first ionization energy.
d. The third ionization energy is the energy needed to ionize three electrons from a neutral atom.