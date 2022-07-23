Skip to main content
Ch.7 - Periodic Properties of the Elements
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.7 - Periodic Properties of the ElementsProblem 81b
Chapter 7, Problem 81b

(b) Repeat these calculations using Slater’s rules.

Hi everyone for this problem. It reads calculate the effective nuclear charge acting on the four S and four P valence electrons and arsenic using Slater's rules. Okay, so the first thing we're going to need to do is write out the electron configuration for arsenic. And that electron configuration looking at our periodic table is one S two two S two, two p 63 S two three P 63 D 10, 4 S two and four P. Three. Okay, so now that we know our electron configuration, let's summarize Slater's rules. Okay. And understand what those mean. So that we can properly solve this problem. Okay, so for Slater's rules, our first rule tells us that each electron in the same group. Okay, so each electron in the same group will contribute 0.35. Okay. To the S value and A one S electron. Okay, contributes 0.30 to the s value of another one s electron. Okay, so this is our first rule. Our second rule is that each electron in the N -1 group Contributes 0.85 to the S Value. And our last roll is that each electron in the N -2 or Greater Group? So that's right and -2 or greater group. Sorry about that And -2 or Greater Group will contribute one to the S value. Okay, so now let's go ahead and count our electrons looking at our electron configuration that we just wrote. So for N equals four. We have four electrons. Okay. And the reason that we have four electrons is because even though there are five electrons in n equals four in our electron configuration, we're looking at one of the electrons, which means there are four electrons in that same group. Because the problem is asking us about the four S and four P valence electrons. Okay, so for N equals three. We have 18 electrons. For N. equals two. We have eight electrons. And for N equals one, we have to electrons. Okay, so with that we can go ahead and calculate our shielding constant. And the reason that we need our shielding constant is because effective nuclear charge, Z E f f is equal to z minus S and this s is our shielding constant. And so we need to calculate that value. So our value for S is equal to the The values that we just defined like the slater's rule values multiplied by the number of electrons. So we have it's going to equal 0.3, five times four. Okay Plus 0.85 times plus one times 10. So we get 26.7. So rz are effective nuclear charge is Z minus s. And so let's go ahead. And right back here. So we have Z is And we have -26.7. So that means our Z are effective nuclear charge is equal to 6.3. And that is the answer for this problem. That's it. I hope that this was helpful
