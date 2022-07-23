Skip to main content
Ch.7 - Periodic Properties of the Elements
Chapter 7, Problem 80b

Figure 7.4 shows the radial probability distribution functions for the 2s orbitals and 2p orbitals. (b) How would you modify Slater's rules to adjust for the difference in electronic penetration of the nucleus for the 2s and 2p orbitals?

Hi everyone here we have a question asking us to identify the statement that would be a good adjustment to slater's rule. To account for the difference in electron penetration of the nucleus for three S three P and three D. Orbital's use the radial probability distribution curve below for reference. So we have three S. Three P. And three D. So R. N. Is going to equal three because we have three sub shells And in equals three. As electrons have some probability of being closer to the nucleus. This probability of being closer to the nucleus results in a smaller peak. P electrons have a similar condition but they are slightly farther than the smaller S. Peak. So this means that S can slightly shield better than P and P can slightly shield better than D. So let's look at our options here, A assign equally larger shielding values for S. P. N. D. B assign a shielding value of S slightly smaller than that of P. And a value for P smaller than that of D. C assign a shielding value of S slightly larger than that of P. And a value for P slightly larger than that of D. Or D. Assigned equally smaller shielding values for S. P. And D. Our answer here is going to be C. A sign, a shielding value of S slightly larger than that of P. And a value for P slightly larger than that of D. Thank you for watching. Bye.
Write a balanced equation for the reaction that occurs in each of the following cases: (d) Fluorine reacts with water.

Consider the stable elements through lead (Z = 82). In how many instances are the atomic weights of the elements out of order relative to the atomic numbers of the elements?

Figure 7.4 shows the radial probability distribution functions for the 2s orbitals and 2p orbitals. (a) Which orbital, 2s or 2p, has more electron density close to the nucleus?

(a) If the core electrons were totally effective at screening the valence electrons and the valence electrons provided no screening for each other, what would be the effective nuclear charge acting on the 3s and 3p valence electrons in P?

(b) Repeat these calculations using Slater’s rules.

(d) If you remove a single electron from a P atom, which orbital will it come from?

