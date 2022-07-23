Skip to main content
Ch.7 - Periodic Properties of the Elements
Chapter 7, Problem 33a

Consider S, Cl, and K and their most common ions. (a) List the atoms in order of increasing size.

everyone in this example, we need to arrange the given elements sodium, fluorine and oxygen from largest to smallest atomic radius. So we're going to arrange them in descending order. And our first step is to recall our trend on our periodic tables for atomic radius. So we should recall that atomic radius for an atom is going to increase as we go towards the bottom left of our periodic tables. And so let's recall our locations for each of these atoms on the periodic table. Beginning with sodium. We would recognize that it's located in group one a. And across period three. Moving on to our next atom, we have flooring, we would recognize that flooring is located in Group seven A. Of our periodic tables and it's located across period two. And then lastly, we have oxygen which we recognize is in Group six A. Of our periodic tables and is located also across period two. So because oxygen and flooring are in the same period. Let's make note of their atomic numbers. When we look at oxygen, we see that it has the atomic # eight. And when we look at flooring, we would recognize that it has the atomic # nine. We should recall that we can represent atomic number by the simple Z. So we would say Z. Is equal to nine for flooring and then Z is equal to eight for oxygen. So based on these locations of these different items we've outlined, we can already tell that the atomic radius for sodium should be the largest because it's located in the highest period number, which is period three. So it's lower on the periodic table compared to fluorine and oxygen. And so because we want to start in descending order or with the largest atomic radius, we're going to list sodium first and we would say that it has a larger atomic radius from the next atom, which we will list. And that is going to be our atom oxygen here. Due to the fact that it's located more towards the left of our periodic table because it has the atomic number eight. So we know that it comes before flooring on the periodic table which has atomic number nine, where florian would be more towards the right of our periodic table, meaning it's going to have a smaller atomic radius based on our trend. So we would list oxygen next because it has the second largest atomic radius. And then we would complete our ordering here with flooring last because it has the smallest atomic radius in comparison to oxygen and sodium. And so this is going to be our final answer to complete this example for the given elements arranged in largest to smallest atomic radius. So, if you have any questions, please leave them down below. Otherwise, I will see everyone in the next practice video
