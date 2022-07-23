Arrange each of the following sets of atoms and ions in order of increasing size. Se2−,Te2−, Se
True or false? c. S2− is larger than K+.
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Key Concepts
Ionic Radius
Charge and Size Relationship
Comparison of Ions
Consider S, Cl, and K and their most common ions. (a) List the atoms in order of increasing size.
In the ionic compounds LiF, NaCl, KBr, and RbI, the measured cation–anion distances are 2.01 Å (Li–F), 2.82 Å (Na–Cl), 3.30 Å (K–Br), and 3.67 Å (Rb–I), respectively. b. Calculate the difference between the experimentally measured ion–ion distances and the ones predicted from Figure 7.8.
Consider S, Cl, and K and their most common ions. (b) List the ions in order of increasing size. (c) Explain any differences in the orders of the atomic and ionic sizes.
In the ionic compounds LiF, NaCl, KBr, and RbI, the measured cation–anion distances are 2.01 Å (Li–F), 2.82 Å (Na–Cl), 3.30 Å (K–Br), and 3.67 Å (Rb–I), respectively. c. What estimates of the cation–anion distance would you obtain for these four compounds using neutral atom bonding atomic radii? Are these estimates as accurate as the estimates using ionic radii?
Write the electron configurations for the following ions, and determine which have noble-gas configurations.
a. Ru3+
b. As3−
c. Y3+
d. Pd2+
e. Pb2+
f. Au3+