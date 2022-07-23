Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Atomic Size Atomic size refers to the distance from the nucleus to the outermost electron shell of an atom. It generally increases down a group in the periodic table due to the addition of electron shells, which outweighs the increase in nuclear charge. Conversely, atomic size decreases across a period as increased nuclear charge pulls electrons closer to the nucleus. Recommended video: Guided course 02:10 02:10 Atom Structure

Ionic Size Ionic size is the radius of an ion in a crystal lattice. Cations (positively charged ions) are smaller than their parent atoms because the loss of electrons reduces electron-electron repulsion and allows the remaining electrons to be pulled closer to the nucleus. Anions (negatively charged ions), on the other hand, are larger than their parent atoms due to the addition of electrons, which increases repulsion among electrons. Recommended video: Guided course 00:50 00:50 Ionic Salts