Ch.7 - Periodic Properties of the Elements
Brown 15th EditionCh.7 - Periodic Properties of the ElementsProblem 94a
Chapter 7, Problem 94a

Identify two ions that have the following ground-state electron configurations: (a) [Ar]

Video transcript

Hi everyone. This problem reads a plus three Cat ion has a ground state electron configuration of neutral argon identify the cat ion symbol. Okay, so we want to identify the cat ion symbol and we have a neutral argon atom here. Okay, so this plus three charge. What it means is And Adam is missing three electrons. Okay, so we're going to find the symbol by identifying the number of electrons of the neutral atom. So for our argon our atomic number equals 18. Alright. And a neutral atom, the number of electrons is equal to the number of protons. Okay, so we know that our atomic number of argon is 18. And we have a plus three cat ion. So we're going to go ahead and add three. So this leaves us with 21. Now when we go to the periodic table to identify what element is associated with this atomic number, we find the following element scan diem. Okay. With the symbol S. C. So our cat ion for this problem is going to be our scan diem cat ion with a plus three charge. So this is our answer to this problem. And that's it for this problem. I hope this was helpful
