Ch.7 - Periodic Properties of the Elements
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.7 - Periodic Properties of the ElementsProblem 91
Chapter 7, Problem 91

In the chemical process called electron transfer, an electron is transferred from one atom or molecule to another. (We will talk about electron transfer extensively in Chapter 20.) A simple electron transfer reaction is A(g) + A(g) → A+(g) + A-(g) For a representative nonmetal such as chlorine, is this process exothermic?

Hello everyone in this video. We're given this reaction right here. It says that there's going to be electron transfer occurring. And it's asking us if this process is expected to be exact thermic. So we have this X. And we have the transfer of electrons. That's why there's a positive church and a negative church this right here is gaining that electron and this losing electron. Alright. So we know that the energy change or the reaction is going to equal to the ionization energy uh this X. G plus the electron affinity. Uh The same exact X. Usually in chemistry this X stands for any intelligent. In our case. The question is specifying browning but we'll keep it as X. Just like this equation right here. Alright. So just to take a little journey down memory link. Is that ionization energy? So I eat. That's going to be mostly endo thermic and thermic. Which means that it needs energy so needs energy as for electron infinity. So E oops E A. It's going to be mainly exhaust thermic. So again I. E. Which is ionization energy. It's anna thermic electron affinity. So E A. Is exit thermic. All right, so let's see here the ionization energy values are generally higher. Then the electron affinity. So E numbers greater then E. A. Numbers. So the energy change must be exact thermic or endo thermic in general because we have more of this then of course it's going to be in the thermic. Right? So and thermic So just in general that this process is not going to be expected to be exact thermic and the answer formally, then school has to roll down. Is that no. The process is not to be expected to be eggs. So thermic, Alright, and this is going to be our final answer for this question. Thank you all so much for watching.
