Solubility and Reactivity

The solubility of a compound in a solvent affects its reactivity. Manganese(II) oxide is generally insoluble in water, but its reactivity with acids or bases can lead to the formation of soluble products. HCl, being an acid, can react with MnO to form soluble manganese salts, while NaOH may not react as readily due to the basic nature and the formation of insoluble manganese hydroxide.