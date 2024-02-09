Skip to main content
Chapter 7, Problem 63a

Chlorine reacts with oxygen to form Cl2O7. (a) What is the name of this product (see Table 2.6)?

Welcome back, everyone. Chlorine reacts with oxygen to form cl 27. What is the name of this product? Whenever we want to name a specific structure, we have to recall that our first goal is to identify whether the structure is molecular or ionic. And because the structure doesn't contain any metals in it, we can essentially say that it is molecular. And since it is molecular, we understand that our naming will have prefixes in it. Whenever we are dealing with prefixes, we first will look at the first element given to us in our structure and we have chlorine. So what we're going to do is just write down the name of chlorine, we simply always write down the name of the element for the first part. And since we're given a subscript of two, we have to recall that two, it is represented by the prefix die. So we're going so instead of chlorine, we're going to say di chlorine, which means two chlorine atoms in the structure followed by what is the next element that we have? Well, that's oxygen. Now, for oxygen. And whenever we are dealing with our second element, we have to recall that we want to modify our suffix into ID, right. So that'd be oxide, ox, we're taking our route followed by ID, right? Because the second element always goes with that suffix, we will have oxide. And in addition to that, we want to state that we have seven oxygens. What about the prefix? Seven? That would be HPTA. If we combine those, we would have HEP, the oxide as you can hear, we have two vowels. So it's difficult to pronounce, right. So, what we're going to do, we're just going to drop that a from Hep and we're going to obtain Hept toy, which is much easier to pronounce because we don't have to deal with two vowels, right? So let's essentially write down Hept IDE help. Let's submit a and immediately move on to O so that'd be Hep oxide. Well done. So, the name of this structure is di chlorine Hept oxide. Thank you for watching.
