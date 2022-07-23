Chapter 7, Problem 63b
Chlorine reacts with oxygen to form Cl2O7. (b) Write a balanced equation for the formation of Cl2O71l2 from the elements.
Would you expect manganese(II) oxide, MnO, to react more readily with HCl(aq) or NaOH(aq)?
Arrange the following oxides in order of increasing acidity: CO2,CaO,Al2O3,SO3,SiO2,P2O5.
Chlorine reacts with oxygen to form Cl2O7. (a) What is the name of this product (see Table 2.6)?
Chlorine reacts with oxygen to form Cl2O7. (c) Would you expect Cl2O7 to be more reactive toward H+1aq2 or OH-1aq2?
An element X reacts with oxygen to form XO2 and with chlorine to form XCl4. XO2 is a white solid that melts at high temperatures (above 1000 °C). Under usual conditions, XCl4 is a colorless liquid with a boiling point of 58 °C. (a) XCl4 reacts with water to form XO2 and another product. What is the likely identity of the other product?
An element X reacts with oxygen to form XO2 and with chlorine to form XCl4. XO2 is a white solid that melts at high temperatures (above 1000 °C). Under usual conditions, XCl4 is a colorless liquid with a boiling point of 58 °C. (b) Do you think that element X is a metal, nonmetal, or metalloid?