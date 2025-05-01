An AB5 molecule adopts the geometry shown here.
c. Suppose the B atoms are halogen atoms. Of which group in the periodic table is atom A a member:
i. group 5A
ii. group 6A
iii. group 7A
iv. group 8A, or
v. is more information needed?
An AB5 molecule adopts the geometry shown here.
c. Suppose the B atoms are halogen atoms. Of which group in the periodic table is atom A a member:
i. group 5A
ii. group 6A
iii. group 7A
iv. group 8A, or
v. is more information needed?
The O—H bond lengths in the water molecule (H2O) are 0.96 Å, and the H—O—H angle is 104.5°. The overall dipole moment of the water molecule is 1.85 D. b. Calculate the magnitude of the bond dipole of the O─H bonds. (Note: You will need to use vector addition to do this.)
An AB3 molecule is described as having a trigonal-bipyramidal electron-domain geometry. a. How many nonbonding domains are on atom A?
Fill in the blank spaces in the following chart. If the molecule column is blank, find an example that fulfills the conditions of the rest of the row. Molecule Electron-Domain Hybridization Dipole Geometry of Central Atom Moment? Yes or No CO2 sp3 Yes sp3 No Trigonal planar No SF4 Octahedral No sp2 Yes Trigonal bipyramidal No XeF2
The lactic acid molecule, CH3CH(OH)COOH, gives sour milk its unpleasant, sour taste. e. What are the approximate bond angles around each carbon atom in the molecule?
An AB3 molecule is described as having a trigonal-bipyramidal electron-domain geometry b. Based on the information given, which of the following is the molecular geometry of the molecule:
i. trigonal planar
ii. trigonal pyramidal
iii. T-shaped or
iv. tetrahedral?