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Ch.18 - Chemistry of the Environment
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 15th Edition
Brown15th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780137542970Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.18 - Chemistry of the EnvironmentProblem 76
Chapter 18, Problem 76

A reaction that contributes to the depletion of ozone in the stratosphere is the direct reaction of oxygen atoms with ozone: O(g) + O3(g) → 2 O2(g). At 298 K, the rate constant for this reaction is 4.8 × 10⁵ M⁻¹ s⁻¹. Would you expect this reaction to occur via a single elementary process? Explain why or why not.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the reaction given: O(g) + O3(g) → 2 O2(g). This reaction involves the collision of an oxygen atom with an ozone molecule to form two oxygen molecules.
Step 2: Consider the molecularity of the reaction. A single elementary process typically involves one or two reactant molecules colliding. This reaction involves two reactant species, which is consistent with a bimolecular elementary reaction.
Step 3: Evaluate the rate constant. The given rate constant is 4.8 × 10⁵ M⁻¹ s⁻¹, which is relatively high, suggesting that the reaction is likely to occur quickly if it is an elementary process.
Step 4: Consider the nature of the reactants. The reaction involves a highly reactive oxygen atom (O) and ozone (O3), both of which are capable of reacting quickly, supporting the idea of a direct, single-step process.
Step 5: Conclude based on the above analysis. Given the bimolecular nature, high rate constant, and reactive species involved, it is reasonable to expect that this reaction could occur via a single elementary process.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Elementary Reactions

Elementary reactions are single-step processes that occur in a chemical reaction, where reactants directly convert to products without any intermediates. The rate of an elementary reaction is directly proportional to the concentration of the reactants raised to the power of their stoichiometric coefficients. Understanding whether a reaction is elementary helps in predicting its mechanism and rate law.
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Rate Constants and Reaction Order

The rate constant (k) is a proportionality factor in the rate law of a reaction, which relates the reaction rate to the concentrations of reactants. The units of the rate constant depend on the overall order of the reaction. For the given reaction, the high rate constant suggests a fast reaction, but it does not necessarily indicate that the reaction occurs in a single elementary step.
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Mechanism of Reactions

The mechanism of a reaction describes the step-by-step sequence of elementary reactions that lead to the overall transformation of reactants into products. A reaction may involve multiple elementary steps, especially if it has a complex pathway or involves intermediates. Analyzing the mechanism is crucial for understanding the kinetics and dynamics of the reaction, particularly in cases like ozone depletion.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The precipitation of Al(OH)3 (Ksp) = 1.3⨉10-33) is sometimes used ot purify water. (a) Estimate the pH at which precipitation of Al(OH)3 will begin if 5.0 lb of Al2(SO4)3 is added to 2000 gal of water

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Textbook Question

In 1986 an electrical power plant in Taylorsville, Georgia, burned 8,376,726 tons of coal, a national record at that time. (a) Assuming that the coal was 83% carbon and 2.5% sulfur and that combustion was complete, calculate the number of tons of carbon dioxide and sulfur dioxide produced by the plant during the year.

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Textbook Question

The Henry's law constant for CO2 in water at 25 °C is 3.1x10^-2 M atm-1. (a) What is the soubility of CO2 in water at this temperature if the soltuion is in contact with air at normal atmospheric pressure?

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Textbook Question

The water supply for a midwestern city contains the following impurities: coarse sand, finely divided particulates, nitrate ions, trihalomethanes, dissolved phosphorus in the form of phosphates, potentially harmful bacterial strains, dissolved organic substances. Which of the following processes or agents, if any, is effective in removing each of these impurities: coarse sand filtration, activated carbon filtration, aeration, ozonization, precipitation with aluminum hydroxide?

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Textbook Question

he concentration of H2O in the stratosphere is about 5 ppm. It undergoes photodissociation according to:


H2O(𝑔)⟶H(𝑔)+OH(𝑔)


b.Given that the average bond enthalpy for an O−H bond is 463 kJ/mol, calculate the maximum wavelength for a photon that could cause this dissociation.

Textbook Question

The following data were collected for the desturction of O3 by H (O3 + H → O2 + OH) at very low concentrations (b) Calculate the rate constant

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