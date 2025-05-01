The precipitation of Al(OH)3 (Ksp) = 1.3⨉10-33) is sometimes used ot purify water. (a) Estimate the pH at which precipitation of Al(OH)3 will begin if 5.0 lb of Al2(SO4)3 is added to 2000 gal of water
A reaction that contributes to the depletion of ozone in the stratosphere is the direct reaction of oxygen atoms with ozone: O(g) + O3(g) → 2 O2(g). At 298 K, the rate constant for this reaction is 4.8 × 10⁵ M⁻¹ s⁻¹. Would you expect this reaction to occur via a single elementary process? Explain why or why not.
Key Concepts
Elementary Reactions
Rate Constants and Reaction Order
Mechanism of Reactions
In 1986 an electrical power plant in Taylorsville, Georgia, burned 8,376,726 tons of coal, a national record at that time. (a) Assuming that the coal was 83% carbon and 2.5% sulfur and that combustion was complete, calculate the number of tons of carbon dioxide and sulfur dioxide produced by the plant during the year.
The Henry's law constant for CO2 in water at 25 °C is 3.1x10^-2 M atm-1. (a) What is the soubility of CO2 in water at this temperature if the soltuion is in contact with air at normal atmospheric pressure?
The water supply for a midwestern city contains the following impurities: coarse sand, finely divided particulates, nitrate ions, trihalomethanes, dissolved phosphorus in the form of phosphates, potentially harmful bacterial strains, dissolved organic substances. Which of the following processes or agents, if any, is effective in removing each of these impurities: coarse sand filtration, activated carbon filtration, aeration, ozonization, precipitation with aluminum hydroxide?
he concentration of H2O in the stratosphere is about 5 ppm. It undergoes photodissociation according to:
H2O(𝑔)⟶H(𝑔)+OH(𝑔)
b.Given that the average bond enthalpy for an O−H bond is 463 kJ/mol, calculate the maximum wavelength for a photon that could cause this dissociation.
The following data were collected for the desturction of O3 by H (O3 + H → O2 + OH) at very low concentrations (b) Calculate the rate constant