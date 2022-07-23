Textbook Question
From the plot of concentration–time data in Figure 14.1, estimate: (b) the initial rate of decomposition of N2O5.
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From the plot of concentration–time data in Figure 14.1, estimate: (b) the initial rate of decomposition of N2O5.
Ammonia is manufactured in large amounts by the reaction
N2(g) + 3 H2(g) → 2 NH3(g)
(a) How is the rate of consumption of H2 related to the rate of consumption of N2?
From a plot of the concentration–time data in Worked Example 14.9, estimate: (a) the instantaneous rate of decomposition of NO2 at t = 100 s.
From the plot of concentration–time data in Figure 14.1, estimate: (a) the instantaneous rate of decomposition of N2O5 at t = 200 s.