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Ch.14 - Chemical Kinetics
McMurry - Chemistry 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionChemistryISBN: 9781292336145Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.14 - Chemical KineticsProblem 55b
Chapter 14, Problem 55b

From a plot of the concentration–time data in Worked Example 14.9, estimate: (b) the initial rate of decomposition of NO2.

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1
Identify the reaction involved in the decomposition of NO_2, which is typically 2NO_2 \(\rightarrow\) 2NO + O_2.
Understand that the initial rate of reaction refers to the rate at which the reactant concentration changes at the very beginning of the reaction.
Use the concentration-time data provided in the plot to determine the initial concentration of NO_2.
Find the slope of the tangent to the concentration-time curve at time t = 0 to estimate the initial rate of decomposition.
Express the initial rate of decomposition in terms of the change in concentration of NO_2 over time, \(\text{Rate}\) = -\(\frac{\Delta [NO_2]}{\Delta t}\), where \(\Delta\) [NO_2] is the change in concentration and \(\Delta\) t is the change in time.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Rate of Reaction

The rate of reaction refers to the speed at which reactants are converted into products in a chemical reaction. It can be expressed in terms of the change in concentration of a reactant or product over time. Understanding how to calculate and interpret reaction rates is essential for analyzing concentration-time data.
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Concentration-Time Graphs

Concentration-time graphs visually represent how the concentration of a reactant or product changes over time during a chemical reaction. The slope of the curve at any point indicates the rate of reaction at that time. By analyzing these graphs, one can estimate initial rates and understand the kinetics of the reaction.
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Initial Rate

The initial rate of a reaction is the rate measured at the very beginning of the reaction, typically when the reactants are at their highest concentration. It is crucial for determining the kinetics of the reaction and can be estimated from the slope of the concentration-time graph at time zero. This concept helps in understanding how quickly a reaction proceeds under specific conditions.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

From the plot of concentration–time data in Figure 14.1, estimate: (b) the initial rate of decomposition of N2O5.

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Textbook Question
Chlorite is reduced by bromide in acidic solution according to the following balanced equation: ClO2 -1aq2 + 4 Br-1aq2 + 4 H+1aq2S Cl-1aq2 + 2 Br21aq2 + 2 H2O1l2(a) If Δ3Br24>Δt = 4.8 * 10-6 M>s, what is the value of Δ3ClO2 -4>Δt during the same time interval?
510
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Textbook Question
Ammonia is manufactured in large amounts by the reaction N21g2 + 3 H21g2S 2 NH31g2 (b) How is the rate of formation of NH3 related to the rate of consumption of N2?
366
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Textbook Question

Ammonia is manufactured in large amounts by the reaction

N2(g) + 3 H2(g) → 2 NH3(g)

(a) How is the rate of consumption of H2 related to the rate of consumption of N2?

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Textbook Question

From a plot of the concentration–time data in Worked Example 14.9, estimate: (a) the instantaneous rate of decomposition of NO2 at t = 100 s.

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Textbook Question

From the plot of concentration–time data in Figure 14.1, estimate: (a) the instantaneous rate of decomposition of N2O5 at t = 200 s.

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