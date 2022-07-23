The F-F bond in F2 is relatively weak because the lone pairs of electrons on one F atom repel the lone pairs on the other F atom; Kp = 7.83 at 1500 K for the reaction F2(g) ⇌ 2 F(g). (a) If the equilibrium partial pressure of F2 molecules at 1500 K is 0.200 atm, what is the equilibrium partial pressure of F atoms in atm?
Halogen lamps are ordinary tungsten filament lamps in which the lamp bulb contains a small amount of a halogen (often bromine). At the high temperatures of the lamp, the halogens dissociate and exist as single atoms.(c) When the WBr41g2 diffuses back toward the filament, it decomposes, depositing tungsten back onto the fila- ment. Show quantitatively that the pressure of WBr4 from part (a) will cause the reaction in part (a) to go in reverse direction at 2800 K. [The pressure of Br1g2 is still 0.010 atm.] Thus, tungsten is continually recycled from the walls of the bulb back to the filament, allow-ing the bulb to last longer and burn brighter.
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Key Concepts
Chemical Equilibrium
Gibbs Free Energy
Partial Pressure and Dalton's Law
Refining petroleum involves cracking large hydrocarbon molecules into smaller, more volatile pieces. A simple example of hydrocarbon cracking is the gas-phase thermal decomposition of butane to give ethane and ethylene: (c) A sample of butane having a pressure of 50 atm is heated at 500 °C in a closed container at constant volume. When equilibrium is reached, what percentage of the butane has been converted to ethane and ethylene? What is the total pressure at equilibrium?
The F-F bond in F2 is relatively weak because the lone pairs of electrons on one F atom repel the lone pairs on the other F atom; Kp = 7.83 at 1500 K for the reaction F2(g) ⇌ 2 F(g). (c) Why is the F-F bond in F2 weaker than the Cl-Cl bond in Cl2?
The F-F bond in F2 is relatively weak because the lone pairs of electrons on one F atom repel the lone pairs on the other F atom; Kp = 7.83 at 1500 K for the reaction F2(g) ⇌ 2 F(g). (b) What fraction of the F2 molecules dissociate at 1500 K?