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Ch.15 - Chemical Equilibrium
McMurry - Chemistry 8th Edition
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All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.15 - Chemical EquilibriumProblem 147
Chapter 15, Problem 147

At 1000 K, Kp = 2.1 * 106 and ΔH° = - 107.7 kJ for the reaction H21g2 + Br21g2 ∆ 2 HBr1g2.(b) For the equilibrium in part (a), each of the following changes will increase the equilibrium partial pressure of HBr. Choose the change that will cause the greatest increase in the pressure of HBr, and explain your choice.(ii) Adding 0.10 mol of Br2

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1
Identify the reaction: \( \text{H}_2(g) + \text{Br}_2(g) \rightleftharpoons 2 \text{HBr}(g) \).
Recognize that adding \( \text{Br}_2 \) will shift the equilibrium according to Le Chatelier's Principle.
Le Chatelier's Principle states that if a system at equilibrium is disturbed, the system will adjust to minimize the disturbance.
Adding \( \text{Br}_2 \) increases the concentration of a reactant, causing the equilibrium to shift to the right to produce more \( \text{HBr} \).
The shift to the right results in an increase in the partial pressure of \( \text{HBr} \), as more \( \text{HBr} \) is formed.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Le Chatelier's Principle

Le Chatelier's Principle states that if a dynamic equilibrium is disturbed by changing the conditions, the position of equilibrium shifts to counteract the change. In the context of the given reaction, adding more Br2 will shift the equilibrium to the right, favoring the production of HBr to restore balance.
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Equilibrium Constant (Kp)

The equilibrium constant (Kp) is a numerical value that expresses the ratio of the partial pressures of the products to the reactants at equilibrium. For the reaction provided, Kp indicates a strong tendency to form HBr, and any increase in the concentration of reactants like Br2 will enhance the formation of products, thereby increasing the partial pressure of HBr.
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Reaction Quotient (Q)

The reaction quotient (Q) is a measure of the relative amounts of products and reactants at any point in time, compared to the equilibrium constant Kp. If Q is less than Kp, the reaction will proceed to the right to produce more products. Adding Br2 increases the concentration of reactants, thus lowering Q and driving the reaction towards the formation of more HBr.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Refining petroleum involves cracking large hydrocarbon molecules into smaller, more volatile pieces. A simple example of hydrocarbon cracking is the gas-phase thermal decomposition of butane to give ethane and ethylene: (a) Write the equilibrium constant expressions for Kp and Kc.

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Textbook Question

The F-F bond in F2 is relatively weak because the lone pairs of electrons on one F atom repel the lone pairs on the other F atom; Kp = 7.83 at 1500 K for the reaction F2(g) ⇌ 2 F(g). (a) If the equilibrium partial pressure of F2 molecules at 1500 K is 0.200 atm, what is the equilibrium partial pressure of F atoms in atm?

Textbook Question

Refining petroleum involves cracking large hydrocarbon molecules into smaller, more volatile pieces. A simple example of hydrocarbon cracking is the gas-phase thermal decomposition of butane to give ethane and ethylene: (c) A sample of butane having a pressure of 50 atm is heated at 500 °C in a closed container at constant volume. When equilibrium is reached, what percentage of the butane has been converted to ethane and ethylene? What is the total pressure at equilibrium?

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Textbook Question
Halogen lamps are ordinary tungsten filament lamps in which the lamp bulb contains a small amount of a halogen (often bromine). At the high temperatures of the lamp, the halogens dissociate and exist as single atoms.(c) When the WBr41g2 diffuses back toward the filament, it decomposes, depositing tungsten back onto the fila- ment. Show quantitatively that the pressure of WBr4 from part (a) will cause the reaction in part (a) to go in reverse direction at 2800 K. [The pressure of Br1g2 is still 0.010 atm.] Thus, tungsten is continually recycled from the walls of the bulb back to the filament, allow-ing the bulb to last longer and burn brighter.
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Textbook Question
Heavy water, symbolized D2O 1D = 2H2 finds use as a neutron moderator in nuclear reactors. In a mixture with ordinary water, exchange of isotopes occurs according to the following equation: H2O + D2O ∆ 2 HDO Kc = 3.86 at 298 K When 1.00 mol of H2O is combined with 1.00 mol of D2O, what are the equilibrium amounts of H2O, D2O, and HDO (in moles) at 298 K? Assume the density of the mixture is constant at 1.05 g>cm3.
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