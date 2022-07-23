Skip to main content
Ch.15 - Chemical Equilibrium
McMurry - Chemistry 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionChemistryISBN: 9781292336145Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.15 - Chemical EquilibriumProblem 146a
Chapter 15, Problem 146a

Refining petroleum involves cracking large hydrocarbon molecules into smaller, more volatile pieces. A simple example of hydrocarbon cracking is the gas-phase thermal decomposition of butane to give ethane and ethylene: (a) Write the equilibrium constant expressions for Kp and Kc.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the balanced chemical equation for the reaction. For the thermal decomposition of butane (C4H10) into ethane (C2H6) and ethylene (C2H4), the equation is: C4H10(g) → C2H6(g) + C2H4(g).
Write the expression for the equilibrium constant Kc using concentrations. Kc is defined as the product of the concentrations of the products raised to the power of their stoichiometric coefficients, divided by the product of the concentrations of the reactants raised to the power of their stoichiometric coefficients. For this reaction, it is: Kc = [C2H6][C2H4] / [C4H10].
Write the expression for the equilibrium constant Kp using partial pressures. Kp is similar to Kc but uses partial pressures instead of concentrations. The expression is: Kp = (PC2H6)(PC2H4) / (PC4H10).
Understand the relationship between Kp and Kc. They are related by the equation Kp = Kc(RT)^Δn, where R is the gas constant, T is the temperature in Kelvin, and Δn is the change in moles of gas (moles of products - moles of reactants). For this reaction, Δn = (1 + 1) - 1 = 1.
Apply the ideal gas law where necessary to convert between concentration and pressure if required, using the formula P = nRT/V, where P is the pressure, n is the number of moles, R is the gas constant, T is the temperature, and V is the volume.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Equilibrium Constant (K)

The equilibrium constant (K) quantifies the ratio of the concentrations of products to reactants at equilibrium for a given reaction. For gaseous reactions, K<sub>p</sub> is expressed in terms of partial pressures, while K<sub>c</sub> is based on molar concentrations. Understanding how to derive these constants is essential for analyzing chemical reactions, particularly in the context of cracking hydrocarbons.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:14
Equilibrium Constant K

Le Chatelier's Principle

Le Chatelier's Principle states that if a dynamic equilibrium is disturbed by changing the conditions, the system will adjust to counteract the change and restore a new equilibrium. This principle is crucial in refining processes, as it helps predict how changes in temperature, pressure, or concentration will affect the yield of products like ethane and ethylene during hydrocarbon cracking.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:32
Le Chatelier's Principle

Thermal Decomposition

Thermal decomposition is a chemical reaction where a compound breaks down into simpler substances when heated. In the context of hydrocarbon cracking, butane decomposes into smaller hydrocarbons, such as ethane and ethylene, under high temperatures. Understanding this process is vital for optimizing conditions in petroleum refining to maximize the production of desired volatile compounds.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Refining petroleum involves cracking large hydrocarbon molecules into smaller, more volatile pieces. A simple example of hydrocarbon cracking is the gas-phase thermal decomposition of butane to give ethane and ethylene: (c) A sample of butane having a pressure of 50 atm is heated at 500 °C in a closed container at constant volume. When equilibrium is reached, what percentage of the butane has been converted to ethane and ethylene? What is the total pressure at equilibrium?

329
views
Textbook Question
At 1000 K, Kp = 2.1 * 106 and ΔH° = - 107.7 kJ for the reaction H21g2 + Br21g2 ∆ 2 HBr1g2.(b) For the equilibrium in part (a), each of the following changes will increase the equilibrium partial pressure of HBr. Choose the change that will cause the greatest increase in the pressure of HBr, and explain your choice.(ii) Adding 0.10 mol of Br2
486
views
Textbook Question
Heavy water, symbolized D2O 1D = 2H2 finds use as a neutron moderator in nuclear reactors. In a mixture with ordinary water, exchange of isotopes occurs according to the following equation: H2O + D2O ∆ 2 HDO Kc = 3.86 at 298 K When 1.00 mol of H2O is combined with 1.00 mol of D2O, what are the equilibrium amounts of H2O, D2O, and HDO (in moles) at 298 K? Assume the density of the mixture is constant at 1.05 g>cm3.
285
views
Textbook Question
Given the Arrhenius equation, k = Ae-Ea>RT, and the rela- tion between the equilibrium constant and the forward and reverse rate constants, Kc = kf>kr, explain why Kc for an exothermic reaction decreases with increasing temperature.
407
views
Textbook Question
Vinegar contains acetic acid, a weak acid that is partially dissociated in aqueous solution:CH3CO2H1aq2 ∆ H+ 1aq2 + CH3CO-1aq2 (b) What is the value of Kc if the extent of dissociation in1.0 M CH3CO2H is 0.42%?
640
views