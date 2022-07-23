Textbook Question
Refining petroleum involves cracking large hydrocarbon molecules into smaller, more volatile pieces. A simple example of hydrocarbon cracking is the gas-phase thermal decomposition of butane to give ethane and ethylene: (c) A sample of butane having a pressure of 50 atm is heated at 500 °C in a closed container at constant volume. When equilibrium is reached, what percentage of the butane has been converted to ethane and ethylene? What is the total pressure at equilibrium?
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