Consider the reaction that occurs on mixing 50.0 mL of 0.560 M NaHCO3 and 50.0 mL of 0.400 M NaOH at 25 °C. (a) Write a balanced net ionic equation for the reaction. (b) What is the pH of the resulting solution?
Key Concepts
Net Ionic Equations
Acid-Base Reactions
pH Calculation
In qualitative analysis, Ca2+ and Ba2+ are seperated from Na+, K+, Mg2+ by adding aqueous (NH4)2CO3 to a solution that also contains aqueous NH3 (Figure 17.18). Assume that the concentrations after mixing are 0.080 M (NH4)2CO3 and 0.16 M NH3. (a) List all the Bronsted-Lowry acids and bases present initially, and identify the principal reaction.
A 40.0 mL sample of a mixture of HCl and H3PO4 was titrated with 0.100 M NaOH. The first equivalence point was reached after 88.0 mL of base, and the second equivalence point was reached after 126.4 mL of base. (f) What indicators would you select to signal the equivalence points?
A railroad tank car derails and spills 36 tons of concentrated sulfuric acid. The acid is 98.0 mass% H2SO4 and has a density of 1.836 g/mL. (a) What is the molarity of the acid?