Give systematic names for the following compounds: (d) Sn(NO3)2

Textbook Question
Give systematic names for the following compounds: (b) Ag2S2O3
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Give systematic names for the following compounds: (b) Ag2S2O3
Give systematic names for the following compounds: (e) Pb(CH3CO2)4
Give systematic names for the following compounds: (a) Ca(ClO)2
What are the formulas of the compounds formed from the following ions? (a) Ca2+ and Br- (b) Ca2+ and SO42- (c) Al3+ and SO42-
Give systematic names for the following compounds: (c) NaH2PO4
Give systematic names for the following compounds: (f) (NH4)2SO4