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Ch.2 - Atoms, Molecules & Ions
McMurry - Chemistry 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionChemistryISBN: 9781292336145Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.2 - Atoms, Molecules & IonsProblem 152d
Chapter 2, Problem 152d

Give systematic names for the following compounds: (d) Sn(NO3)2

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1
Identify the cation and anion in the compound. The cation is Sn (tin) and the anion is NO_3 (nitrate).
Determine the charge of the nitrate ion, which is -1. Since there are two nitrate ions, the total negative charge is -2.
To balance the -2 charge from the nitrate ions, the tin cation must have a +2 charge. Therefore, the tin is in the +2 oxidation state.
Use the oxidation state of the tin to name the cation. Tin in the +2 oxidation state is called 'tin(II)'.
Combine the cation and anion names to give the systematic name: 'tin(II) nitrate'.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nomenclature of Inorganic Compounds

Nomenclature refers to the systematic naming of chemical compounds. Inorganic compounds are named based on their composition and structure, following specific rules set by the International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry (IUPAC). For example, the name reflects the cation and anion present, along with their oxidation states.
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Oxidation States

Oxidation states indicate the degree of oxidation of an atom in a compound. They help in determining the correct naming and formula of a compound. In the case of Sn(NO3)2, tin (Sn) has an oxidation state of +2, which is crucial for naming the compound correctly as tin(II) nitrate.
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Polyatomic Ions

Polyatomic ions are ions composed of two or more atoms that are covalently bonded and carry a charge. Nitrate (NO3-) is a common polyatomic ion. Understanding the properties and names of polyatomic ions is essential for correctly naming compounds that contain them, such as in the case of Sn(NO3)2.
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