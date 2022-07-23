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Ch.2 - Atoms, Molecules & Ions
McMurry - Chemistry 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionChemistryISBN: 9781292336145Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.2 - Atoms, Molecules & IonsProblem 152b
Chapter 2, Problem 152b

Give systematic names for the following compounds: (b) Ag2S2O3

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Identify the cation and anion in the compound. The cation is Ag^+ (silver) and the anion is S_2O_3^2- (thiosulfate).
Determine the charge of the cation and anion. Silver (Ag) typically has a +1 charge, and the thiosulfate ion (S_2O_3^2-) has a -2 charge.
Since there are two silver ions, the total positive charge is +2, which balances the -2 charge of the thiosulfate ion.
Combine the names of the cation and anion to form the systematic name. The cation name is 'silver' and the anion name is 'thiosulfate'.
The systematic name of the compound is 'silver thiosulfate'.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nomenclature of Inorganic Compounds

Nomenclature refers to the systematic naming of chemical compounds based on established rules. For inorganic compounds, this often involves identifying the elements present, their oxidation states, and applying prefixes or suffixes to indicate the number of atoms or the type of bonding. Understanding these rules is essential for accurately naming compounds like Ag₂S₂O₃.
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Oxidation States

Oxidation states (or numbers) indicate the degree of oxidation of an atom in a compound. They help in determining how many electrons an atom has gained, lost, or shared during a chemical reaction. In the case of Ag₂S₂O₃, knowing the oxidation states of silver (Ag) and sulfur (S) is crucial for correctly naming the compound and understanding its structure.
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Polyatomic Ions

Polyatomic ions are ions composed of two or more atoms that are covalently bonded and carry a net charge. In Ag₂S₂O₃, the sulfite ion (SO₃²⁻) is a key polyatomic ion that influences the compound's name and properties. Recognizing these ions is vital for systematic naming and understanding the compound's behavior in chemical reactions.
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