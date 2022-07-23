Give systematic names for the following compounds: (b) Ag2S2O3

Textbook Question
Write formulas for the following compounds: (a) Lithium phosphate (b) Magnesium hydrogen sulfate (c) Manganese(II) nitrate (d) Chromium(III) sulfate
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Write formulas for the following compounds: (a) Lithium phosphate (b) Magnesium hydrogen sulfate (c) Manganese(II) nitrate (d) Chromium(III) sulfate
Give systematic names for the following compounds: (d) Sn(NO3)2
Give systematic names for the following compounds: (e) Pb(CH3CO2)4
Give systematic names for the following compounds: (a) Ca(ClO)2
Write formulas for the following compounds: (a) Calcium acetate (b) Iron(II) cyanide (c) Sodium dichromate (d) Chromium(III) sulfate (e) Mercury(II) perchlorate
Give systematic names for the following compounds: (c) NaH2PO4