Textbook Question
Give systematic names for the following compounds: (b) Ag2S2O3
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Give systematic names for the following compounds: (b) Ag2S2O3
Give systematic names for the following compounds: (a) Ca(ClO)2
Give systematic names for the following binary compounds: (c) FeCl3
Write formulas for the following compounds: (a) Calcium acetate (b) Iron(II) cyanide (c) Sodium dichromate (d) Chromium(III) sulfate (e) Mercury(II) perchlorate
Give systematic names for the following compounds: (c) NaH2PO4
Write formulas for the following binary compounds: (a) Vanadium(III) chloride (b) Manganese(IV) oxide (c) Copper(II) sulfide (d) Aluminum oxide