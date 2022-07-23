Textbook Question
Molybdenum (mp 2623 °C) has a higher melting point than yttrium (mp 1522 °C) or cadmium (mp 321 °C). Explain.
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Molybdenum (mp 2623 °C) has a higher melting point than yttrium (mp 1522 °C) or cadmium (mp 321 °C). Explain.
Briefly account for each of the following observations:
(a) Atomic radii decrease in the order Sc > Ti > V.
(b) Densities increase in the order Ti > V > Cr.
Titanium, used to make jet aircraft engines, is much harder than potassium or calcium. Explain.
What is the lanthanide contraction, and why does it occur?