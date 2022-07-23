Atomic Radius Trends

Atomic radius refers to the size of an atom, typically measured from the nucleus to the outermost electron shell. As you move across a period in the periodic table from left to right, atomic radii generally decrease due to increased nuclear charge, which pulls electrons closer to the nucleus. In the case of Sc, Ti, and V, the decrease in atomic radius can be attributed to the increasing positive charge in the nucleus as you move from Sc to V.