Textbook Question
Molybdenum (mp 2623 °C) has a higher melting point than yttrium (mp 1522 °C) or cadmium (mp 321 °C). Explain.
115
views
Molybdenum (mp 2623 °C) has a higher melting point than yttrium (mp 1522 °C) or cadmium (mp 321 °C). Explain.
Use the periodic table to give the electron configuration for each of the following atoms and ions.
(c) Co(V) in CoO43–
(d) Co(IV) in CoF62–
Titanium, used to make jet aircraft engines, is much harder than potassium or calcium. Explain.
Arrange the following atoms in order of decreasing atomic radius, and account for the trend.
(a) Cr
(b) Ti
(c) Mn
(d) V
What is the lanthanide contraction, and why does it occur?