Textbook Question
Use the periodic table to give the electron configuration for each of the following atoms and ions.
(c) Co(V) in CoO43–
(d) Co(IV) in CoF62–
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Use the periodic table to give the electron configuration for each of the following atoms and ions.
(c) Co(V) in CoO43–
(d) Co(IV) in CoF62–
Briefly account for each of the following observations:
(a) Atomic radii decrease in the order Sc > Ti > V.
(b) Densities increase in the order Ti > V > Cr.
Titanium, used to make jet aircraft engines, is much harder than potassium or calcium. Explain.
Arrange the following atoms in order of decreasing atomic radius, and account for the trend.
(a) Cr
(b) Ti
(c) Mn
(d) V
What is the lanthanide contraction, and why does it occur?