Molybdenum (mp 2623 °C) has a higher melting point than yttrium (mp 1522 °C) or cadmium (mp 321 °C). Explain.
Ch.21 - Transition Elements and Coordination Chemistry
Chapter 21, Problem 36c,d
Use the periodic table to give the electron configuration for each of the following atoms and ions.
(c) Co(V) in CoO43–
(d) Co(IV) in CoF62–
Verified step by step guidance
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Step 1: Determine the atomic number of cobalt (Co) from the periodic table, which is 27. This means a neutral cobalt atom has 27 electrons.
Step 2: Write the electron configuration for a neutral cobalt atom (Co). The electron configuration is: 1s^2 2s^2 2p^6 3s^2 3p^6 4s^2 3d^7.
Step 3: For Co(V) in CoO4^3-, determine the oxidation state. Co(V) means cobalt is in the +5 oxidation state. Subtract 5 electrons from the neutral cobalt electron configuration.
Step 4: For Co(IV) in CoF6^2-, determine the oxidation state. Co(IV) means cobalt is in the +4 oxidation state. Subtract 4 electrons from the neutral cobalt electron configuration.
Step 5: Adjust the electron configurations for Co(V) and Co(IV) by removing electrons starting from the outermost shell (4s) and then from the 3d subshell.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Electron Configuration
Electron configuration describes the distribution of electrons in an atom's orbitals. It follows the Aufbau principle, which states that electrons fill lower-energy orbitals first, and is represented using a notation that indicates the energy levels and sublevels occupied by electrons. Understanding electron configuration is essential for predicting an element's chemical behavior and bonding characteristics.
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Oxidation States
Oxidation states indicate the degree of oxidation of an atom in a compound, reflecting the number of electrons lost, gained, or shared during chemical bonding. For transition metals like cobalt, oxidation states can vary, and they are crucial for determining the electron configuration of ions. Knowing the oxidation state helps in correctly assigning the number of electrons to be considered in the electron configuration.
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Ionic Compounds and Charge
Ionic compounds are formed when atoms transfer electrons, resulting in the formation of positively and negatively charged ions. The charge of the ions influences their electron configurations, as it determines how many electrons are lost or gained. For example, Co(V) indicates cobalt in a +5 oxidation state, while Co(IV) indicates a +4 state, which directly affects the electron configuration of these ions.
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Related Practice
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Briefly account for each of the following observations:
(a) Atomic radii decrease in the order Sc > Ti > V.
(b) Densities increase in the order Ti > V > Cr.
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Titanium, used to make jet aircraft engines, is much harder than potassium or calcium. Explain.
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Textbook Question
What is the systematic name for each of the following molecules or ions? Include cis or trans prefixes for diastereoisomers. Platinum is Pt(II) in square planar complexes and Pt(IV) in octahedral complexes.
(1)
(2)
(3)
(4)
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Textbook Question
Consider the following ethylenediamine complexes.
(a) Which complexes are chiral, and which are achiral?
(b) Draw the enantiomer of each chiral complex.
(c) Which, if any, of the chiral complexes are enantiomers of one another?
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