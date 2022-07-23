The amount of paramagnetism for a first-series transition metal complex is related approximately to its spin-only magnetic moment. The spin-only value of the magnetic moment in units of Bohr magnetons (BM) is given by sqrt(n(n + 2)), where n is the number of unpaired electrons. Calculate the spin-only value of the magnetic moment for the 2+ ions of the first-series transition metals (except Sc) in octahedral complexes with (a) weak-field ligands and (b) strong-field ligands. For which electron configurations can the magnetic moment distinguish between high-spin and low-spin electron configurations?
What is a racemic mixture? Does it affect plane-polarized light? Explain.
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Key Concepts
Racemic Mixture
Enantiomers
Optical Activity
The oxalate ion is a bidentate ligand as indicated in Figure 21.8. Would you expect the carbonate ion to be a monodentate or bidentate ligand? Explain your reasoning.
Look at the colors of the isomeric complexes in Figure 21.12, and predict which is the stronger field ligand, nitro (-NO2) of nitrito (-ONO). Explain.
Which of the following complexes are paramagnetic?
(a) [Mn(CN)6]3-
(b) [Zn(NH3)4]2+ (tetrahedral)
(c) [Fe(CN)6]4-
(d) [FeF6]4-
Based on the wavelength of maximum absorption of the cobalt complexes, arrange the following ligands in a spectrochemical series from weakest-field to strongest-field ligand.
(a) Cl- < NCS- < H2O < NH3
(b) Cl- < NCS- < H2O < NH3
(c) H2O < Cl- < NH3 < NCS-
(d) Cl- < H2O < NCS- < NH3
What hybrid orbitals are used by the metal ion and how many unpaired electrons are present the complex ion [VCl4]- with tetrahedral geometry?
(a) sp3; 2 unpaired electrons
(b) sp3; 3 unpaired electrons
(c) sp3d2; 3 unpaired electrons
(d) sp3d2; 4 unpaired electrons