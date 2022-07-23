Textbook Question
Compare and contrast the properties of ammonia and phosphine.
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Compare and contrast the properties of ammonia and phosphine.
GeCl4 reacts with Cl- to give GeCl62-, but CCl4 does not react with excess Cl-. Explain.
What is the hybridization and geometry around carbon atoms in graphene? Explain why graphene is an excellent conductor of electricity.
Which of the following oxides will be more soluble in acidic solution? (LO 22.14)
(a) SiO2 (b) NO2
(c) BaO (d) B2O3
In what forms is oxygen commonly found in nature?
Which of the following elements (X) will form a covalent hydride with the formula XH3 that is a gas at room temperature? (LO 22.4)
(a) Al (b) As (c) Ba (d) Se