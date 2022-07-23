Look at the location of elements A, B, C, and D in the following periodic table:
(d) Which hydrides react with water to give an acidic solution, and which give a basic solution?
Look at the location of elements A, B, C, and D in the following periodic table:
(d) Which hydrides react with water to give an acidic solution, and which give a basic solution?
Why are CO and CN– so toxic to humans?
Look at the location of elements A, B, C, and D in the following periodic table:
(a) Write the formula of the simplest binary hydride of each element.
Arrange the following oxides in order of increasing basic character: Al2O3, Cs2O, K2O, N2O5.
Describe the structure of diborane (B2H6) and explain why the bridging B–H bonds are longer than the terminal B–H bonds.
Using the shorthand notation of Figure 22.9, draw the structure of the cyclic silicate anion in which four SiO4 tetrahedra share O atoms to form an eight-membered ring of alternating Si and O atoms. Give the formula and charge of the anion.