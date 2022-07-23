Textbook Question
Compare and contrast the properties of ammonia and phosphine.
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Compare and contrast the properties of ammonia and phosphine.
In what forms is oxygen commonly found in nature?
Describe the structures of the white and red allotropes of phosphorus, and explain why white phosphorus is so reactive.
Arrange the following oxides in order of increasing basic character: Al2O3, Cs2O, K2O, N2O5.
Describe the structure of diborane (B2H6) and explain why the bridging B–H bonds are longer than the terminal B–H bonds.
Using the shorthand notation of Figure 22.9, draw the structure of the cyclic silicate anion in which four SiO4 tetrahedra share O atoms to form an eight-membered ring of alternating Si and O atoms. Give the formula and charge of the anion.