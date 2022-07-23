The ball-and-stick molecular model is a representation of caf-feine. Calculate the molecular weight of caffeine. (Gray = C, red = O, blue = N, ivory = H.) (LO 3.3)
(a) 194.2 (b) 182.2 (c) 192.2 (d) 180.2
The ball-and-stick molecular model is a representation of caf-feine. Calculate the molecular weight of caffeine. (Gray = C, red = O, blue = N, ivory = H.) (LO 3.3)
(a) 194.2 (b) 182.2 (c) 192.2 (d) 180.2
A can of diet soda contains 180 mg of the low-calorie sugar substitute aspartame (C14H18N2O5). How many molecules of aspartame are in the can of soda? (LO 3.4) (a) 3.7 * 10^23 (b) 3.7 * 10^20 (c) 3.2 * 10^25 (d) 1.2 * 10^22
Silver sulfide, the tarnish on silverware, comes from the reaction of silver metal with hydrogen sulfide (H2S).The unbalanced equation is: Ag + H2S + O2 --> Ag2S + H2O Unbalanced If the reaction was used intentionally to prepare Ag2S, how many grams would be formed from 496 g of Ag, 80.0 g of H2S, and excess O2 if the reaction takes place in 90% yield? (LO 3.9) (a) 525 g (b) 1139 g (c) 583 g (d) 1025
How many moles of chloride ions are in 7.75 g of FeCl3? (LO 3.4) (a) 4.78 * 10^-2 (b) 1.59 * 10^-2 (c) 1.43 * 10^-1 (d) 1.91 * 10^-1