Textbook Question
What are the molecular weights of the following herbicides? (c) C8H6Cl2O3 (dicamba, effective on broadleaf plants
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What are the molecular weights of the following herbicides? (c) C8H6Cl2O3 (dicamba, effective on broadleaf plants
What are the molecular weights of the following herbicides? (a) C6H6Cl2O3 (2, 4-dichlorophenoxyacetic acid, effective on broadleaf plants)
What are the molecular weights of the following pharmaceuticals? (b) C22H27F3O4S (fluticasone, anti-inflammatory)
What are the molecular weights of the following herbicides? (b) C15H22ClNO2 (metolachlor, pre-emergent herbicide)
What are the molecular weights of the following pharmaceuticals? (c) C16H16ClNO2S (clopidogrel, inhibits blood clots)