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Ch.3 - Mass Relationships in Chemical Reactions
McMurry - Chemistry 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionChemistryISBN: 9781292336145Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.3 - Mass Relationships in Chemical ReactionsProblem 47a
Chapter 3, Problem 47a

What are the molecular weights of the following herbicides? (a) C6H6Cl2O3 (2, 4-dichlorophenoxyacetic acid, effective on broadleaf plants)

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1
Identify the atomic masses of each element in the compound C6H6Cl2O3. Carbon (C) has an atomic mass of approximately 12.01 g/mol, Hydrogen (H) is about 1.01 g/mol, Chlorine (Cl) is approximately 35.45 g/mol, and Oxygen (O) is about 16.00 g/mol.
Calculate the total mass contributed by each element in the molecule. For Carbon: 6 atoms imes 12.01 g/mol, for Hydrogen: 6 atoms imes 1.01 g/mol, for Chlorine: 2 atoms imes 35.45 g/mol, and for Oxygen: 3 atoms imes 16.00 g/mol.
Add up all the masses calculated in the previous step to get the total molecular weight of the compound.
Ensure the units are consistent throughout the calculation, typically in grams per mole (g/mol).
Double-check the molecular formula and your calculations for any possible errors to ensure accuracy.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Molecular Weight Calculation

Molecular weight, or molar mass, is the sum of the atomic weights of all atoms in a molecule. It is calculated by multiplying the number of each type of atom by its atomic weight (from the periodic table) and summing these values. For example, in C6H6Cl2O3, you would calculate the contributions from carbon, hydrogen, chlorine, and oxygen to find the total molecular weight.
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Chemical Formula Interpretation

A chemical formula provides information about the types and numbers of atoms in a molecule. In C6H6Cl2O3, the subscripts indicate there are 6 carbon (C) atoms, 6 hydrogen (H) atoms, 2 chlorine (Cl) atoms, and 3 oxygen (O) atoms. Understanding how to read and interpret these formulas is essential for determining molecular weights and understanding the composition of compounds.
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Periodic Table of Elements

The periodic table is a tabular arrangement of chemical elements, organized by atomic number, electron configuration, and recurring chemical properties. Each element has a unique atomic weight, which is crucial for calculating molecular weights. Familiarity with the periodic table allows students to quickly find the necessary atomic weights needed for molecular weight calculations.
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