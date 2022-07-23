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Ch.3 - Mass Relationships in Chemical Reactions
McMurry - Chemistry 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionChemistryISBN: 9781292336145Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.3 - Mass Relationships in Chemical ReactionsProblem 47c
Chapter 3, Problem 47c

What are the molecular weights of the following herbicides? (c) C8H6Cl2O3 (dicamba, effective on broadleaf plants

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Identify the atomic masses of each element in the molecular formula C8H6Cl2O3. You can find these values on the periodic table: Carbon (C) = 12.01 g/mol, Hydrogen (H) = 1.008 g/mol, Chlorine (Cl) = 35.45 g/mol, Oxygen (O) = 16.00 g/mol.
Multiply the atomic mass of each element by the number of atoms of that element in the molecule: Carbon: 12.01 g/mol imes 8, Hydrogen: 1.008 g/mol imes 6, Chlorine: 35.45 g/mol imes 2, Oxygen: 16.00 g/mol imes 3.
Add the total masses from each element together to find the molecular weight of C8H6Cl2O3.
Ensure the units are consistent throughout the calculation, using grams per mole (g/mol) for each element's atomic mass.
Double-check your calculations for any possible errors to ensure the accuracy of the molecular weight.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Molecular Weight Calculation

Molecular weight, or molar mass, is the sum of the atomic weights of all atoms in a molecule. It is calculated by multiplying the number of each type of atom by its atomic weight (from the periodic table) and summing these values. For example, in C8H6Cl2O3, you would calculate the contributions from carbon, hydrogen, chlorine, and oxygen to find the total molecular weight.
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Chemical Formula Interpretation

A chemical formula provides information about the types and numbers of atoms in a molecule. In the formula C8H6Cl2O3, 'C' represents carbon, 'H' represents hydrogen, 'Cl' represents chlorine, and 'O' represents oxygen. The subscripts indicate the number of each atom present, which is essential for calculating the molecular weight accurately.
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Periodic Table of Elements

The periodic table is a tabular arrangement of chemical elements, organized by atomic number, electron configuration, and recurring chemical properties. Each element has a unique atomic weight, which is crucial for calculating molecular weights. Understanding how to read the periodic table allows students to find the necessary atomic weights for elements in a compound, such as those in dicamba.
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