Molarity (M)

Molarity is a measure of concentration defined as the number of moles of solute per liter of solution. In this question, the molarity of HCl, HNO3, and KOH is given, which allows for the calculation of the number of moles present in each solution. This is crucial for determining how much HCl is required to neutralize the given amounts of HNO3 and KOH.