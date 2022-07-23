Skip to main content
Ch.4 - Reactions in Aqueous Solution
McMurry - Chemistry 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionChemistryISBN: 9781292336145Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.4 - Reactions in Aqueous SolutionProblem 105a
Chapter 4, Problem 105a

How many milliliters of 2.00 M HCl must be added to neutralize the following solutions? (a) A mixture of 0.160 M HNO3 (100.0 mL) and 0.100 M KOH (400.0 mL)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Calculate the moles of HNO3 using the formula: \( \text{moles} = \text{concentration} \times \text{volume} \).
Calculate the moles of KOH using the formula: \( \text{moles} = \text{concentration} \times \text{volume} \).
Determine the net moles of acid or base by subtracting the moles of KOH from the moles of HNO3.
Use the net moles of acid or base to find the volume of 2.00 M HCl needed for neutralization using the formula: \( \text{volume} = \frac{\text{moles}}{\text{concentration}} \).
Convert the volume from liters to milliliters by multiplying by 1000.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
8m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Neutralization Reaction

A neutralization reaction occurs when an acid reacts with a base to produce water and a salt. In this context, hydrochloric acid (HCl) will react with potassium hydroxide (KOH) to form water and potassium chloride (KCl). Understanding the stoichiometry of this reaction is essential for calculating the volumes of acid and base needed for complete neutralization.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:56
Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds

Molarity (M)

Molarity is a measure of concentration defined as the number of moles of solute per liter of solution. In this question, the molarity of HCl, HNO3, and KOH is given, which allows for the calculation of the number of moles present in each solution. This is crucial for determining how much HCl is required to neutralize the given amounts of HNO3 and KOH.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:53
Molarity Concept

Stoichiometry

Stoichiometry involves the calculation of reactants and products in chemical reactions based on balanced equations. In this scenario, it is necessary to use stoichiometric ratios derived from the balanced equation of the neutralization reaction to find the exact volume of HCl needed to neutralize the acids and bases present in the mixtures. This ensures that the correct amounts are used for complete reaction.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:16
Stoichiometry Concept
Related Practice
Textbook Question

How many milliliters of 2.00 M HCl must be added to neutralize the following solutions? (b) A mixture of 0.120 M NaOH (350.0 mL) and 0.190 M HBr (150.0 mL)

485
views
Textbook Question

How many milliliters of 1.00 M KOH must be added to neutralize the following solutions? (a) A mixture of 0.240 M LiOH (25.0 mL) and 0.200 M HBr (75.0 mL)

652
views
Textbook Question
Potassium permanganate (KMnO4) reacts with oxalic acid (H2C2O4) in aqueous sulfuric acid according to the follow-ing equation: How many milliliters of a 0.250 M KMnO4 solution are needed to react completely with 3.225 g of oxalic acid?
1697
views
Textbook Question

Assign oxidation numbers to each element in the following compounds. (a) NO2

434
views
Textbook Question
If the following solutions are mixed, is the resulting solution acidic, basic, or neutral?(a) 65.0 mL of 0.0500 M HClO4 and 40.0 mL of 0.0750 M NaOH
772
views
Textbook Question
Oxalic acid, H2C2O4, is a toxic substance found in spinach leaves. What is the molarity of a solution made by dissolving 12.0 g of oxalic acid in enough water to give 400.0 mL of solution? How many milliliters of 0.100 M KOH would you need to titrate 25.0 mL of the oxalic acid solution according to the following equation?
774
views