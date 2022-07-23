Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.4 - Reactions in Aqueous Solution
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.4 - Reactions in Aqueous SolutionProblem 96a
Previous problem
Next problem
Chapter 4, Problem 96a

Write balanced ionic equations for the following reactions. (a) Aqueous perchloric acid is neutralized by aqueous calcium hydroxide.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the reactants and their states. In this case, the reactants are perchloric acid (HClO4) in aqueous solution and calcium hydroxide (Ca(OH)2) also in aqueous solution.
Write the formula for the reaction, showing the ionic forms of the reactants. Perchloric acid dissociates into H+ and ClO4- ions, and calcium hydroxide dissociates into Ca2+ and OH- ions.
Combine the ions to form the products. The H+ ion from the perchloric acid will react with the OH- ion from the calcium hydroxide to form water (H2O). The remaining Ca2+ and ClO4- ions form calcium perchlorate (Ca(ClO4)2).
Write the complete ionic equation by showing all the ions and molecules that are present in the reaction. Include the states of each species (aq for aqueous, s for solid, l for liquid, g for gas).
Cancel out the spectator ions (ions that appear on both sides of the equation in the same form) to write the net ionic equation, which shows only the ions and molecules directly involved in the chemical change.

Verified Solution

Video duration:
1m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Acid-Base Neutralization

Acid-base neutralization is a chemical reaction where an acid reacts with a base to produce water and a salt. In this process, the hydrogen ions (H+) from the acid combine with hydroxide ions (OH-) from the base to form water (H2O). Understanding this concept is crucial for predicting the products of the reaction and writing balanced equations.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:04
Lewis Acids and Bases

Ionic Equations

Ionic equations represent the species involved in a chemical reaction in their ionic forms. In aqueous solutions, strong electrolytes dissociate into their constituent ions. Writing balanced ionic equations involves identifying the ions present in the reactants and products, allowing for a clearer understanding of the reaction mechanism and the conservation of mass.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:51
Net Ionic Equations

Balancing Chemical Equations

Balancing chemical equations ensures that the number of atoms for each element is the same on both sides of the equation, adhering to the law of conservation of mass. This process involves adjusting coefficients in front of compounds to achieve balance. Mastery of this concept is essential for accurately representing chemical reactions, including those involving ionic species.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:32
Balancing Chemical Equations
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

(b) What is the mass of each substance in the original 250 g mixture?

577
views
Textbook Question
Assume that you are given a solution of an unknown acid or base. How can you tell whether the unknown substance is acidic or basic?
384
views
Textbook Question
Why do we use a double arrow to show the dissociation of a weak acid or weak base in aqueous solution?
864
views
Textbook Question

Write balanced ionic equations for the following reactions. (b) Aqueous sodium hydroxide is neutralized by aqueous acetic acid.

738
views
Textbook Question

Write balanced ionic equations for the following reactions. (a) Aqueous hydrobromic acid is neutralized by aqueous calcium hydroxide.

912
views
Textbook Question

Write balanced ionic equations for the following reactions. (b) Aqueous barium hydroxide is neutralized by aqueous nitric acid.

777
views