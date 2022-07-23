Assume that you are given a solution of an unknown acid or base. How can you tell whether the unknown substance is acidic or basic?
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Key Concepts
pH Scale
Indicators
Acid-Base Theory
Write balanced ionic equations for the following reactions. (a) Aqueous perchloric acid is neutralized by aqueous calcium hydroxide.
The following three solutions are mixed: 100.0 mL of 0.100 M Na2SO4, 50.0 mL of 0.300 M ZnCl2, and 100.0 mL of 0.200 M Ba(CN)2. (a) What ionic compounds will precipitate out of solution?
(b) What is the mass of each substance in the original 250 g mixture?
The following three solutions are mixed: 100.0 mL of 0.100 M Na2SO4, 50.0 mL of 0.300 M ZnCl2, and 100.0 mL of 0.200 M Ba(CN)2. (b) What is the molarity of each ion remaining in the solution assuming complete precipitation of all insoluble compounds?
Write balanced ionic equations for the following reactions. (b) Aqueous sodium hydroxide is neutralized by aqueous acetic acid.