Equilibrium in Chemical Reactions In chemical reactions, especially those involving weak acids and bases, equilibrium refers to the state where the forward and reverse reactions occur at the same rate. This means that the concentrations of reactants and products remain constant over time. The double arrow indicates that both the dissociation and recombination processes are happening simultaneously, reflecting the dynamic nature of the reaction. Recommended video: Guided course 04:21 04:21 Chemical Equilibrium Concepts

Weak Acids and Bases Weak acids and bases are substances that do not completely dissociate in solution. Unlike strong acids and bases, which fully ionize, weak acids and bases establish an equilibrium between the undissociated and dissociated forms. This incomplete dissociation is why we use a double arrow, as it signifies that the reaction can proceed in both directions. Recommended video: Guided course 00:51 00:51 ICE Charts of Weak Bases