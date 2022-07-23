A 250.0 g sample of a white solid is known to be a mixture of KNO3, BaCl2, and NaCl. When 100.0 g of this mixture is dis-solved in water and allowed to react with excess H2SO4, 67.3 g of a white precipitate is collected. When the remaining 150.0 g of the mixture is dissolved in water and allowed to react with excess AgNO3, 197.6 g of a second precipitate is collected. (a) What are the formulas of the two precipitates?
Ch.4 - Reactions in Aqueous Solution
Chapter 4, Problem 95
Why do we use a double arrow to show the dissociation of a weak acid or weak base in aqueous solution?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that a double arrow in chemical equations (⇌) indicates a reversible reaction, where the reactants form products and the products can also revert back to reactants.
Recognize that weak acids and weak bases do not completely dissociate in water. Instead, they partially dissociate, establishing an equilibrium between the undissociated and dissociated forms.
Identify that the double arrow signifies this equilibrium state, showing that both the forward reaction (dissociation of the weak acid or base) and the reverse reaction (re-association of the ions into the weak acid or base) are occurring simultaneously.
Realize that the position of the equilibrium (how far the reaction proceeds in the forward or reverse direction) is determined by the acid or base's dissociation constant (Ka or Kb), which quantifies the strength of the acid or base.
Apply this understanding to predict the behavior of weak acids and bases in solution, such as predicting pH or the concentrations of various ions at equilibrium.
Verified Solution
Video duration:1m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Equilibrium in Chemical Reactions
In chemical reactions, especially those involving weak acids and bases, equilibrium refers to the state where the forward and reverse reactions occur at the same rate. This means that the concentrations of reactants and products remain constant over time. The double arrow indicates that both the dissociation and recombination processes are happening simultaneously, reflecting the dynamic nature of the reaction.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:21
Chemical Equilibrium Concepts
Weak Acids and Bases
Weak acids and bases are substances that do not completely dissociate in solution. Unlike strong acids and bases, which fully ionize, weak acids and bases establish an equilibrium between the undissociated and dissociated forms. This incomplete dissociation is why we use a double arrow, as it signifies that the reaction can proceed in both directions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:51
ICE Charts of Weak Bases
Le Chatelier's Principle
Le Chatelier's Principle states that if a system at equilibrium is disturbed, the system will adjust to counteract the disturbance and restore a new equilibrium. In the context of weak acids and bases, changes in concentration, temperature, or pressure can shift the position of equilibrium, affecting the extent of dissociation. This principle helps explain the behavior of weak acids and bases in solution.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:32
Le Chatelier's Principle
Related Practice
Textbook Question
470
views
Textbook Question
(b) What is the mass of each substance in the original 250 g mixture?
577
views
Textbook Question
Assume that you are given a solution of an unknown acid or base. How can you tell whether the unknown substance is acidic or basic?
384
views
Textbook Question
Write balanced ionic equations for the following reactions. (a) Aqueous perchloric acid is neutralized by aqueous calcium hydroxide.
576
views
Textbook Question
Write balanced ionic equations for the following reactions. (b) Aqueous sodium hydroxide is neutralized by aqueous acetic acid.
738
views
Textbook Question
Write balanced ionic equations for the following reactions. (a) Aqueous hydrobromic acid is neutralized by aqueous calcium hydroxide.
912
views