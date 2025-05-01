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Ch.6 - Ionic Compounds: Periodic Trends and Bonding Theory
McMurry - Chemistry 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionChemistryISBN: 9781292336145Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.6 - Ionic Compounds: Periodic Trends and Bonding TheoryProblem 79
Chapter 6, Problem 79

Element X reacts with element Y to give a product containing X2+ ions and Y- ions. (a) Is element X likely to be a metal or a nonmetal? Explain. (b) Is element Y likely to be a metal or a nonmetal? Explain. (c) In what groups of the periodic table are elements X and Y likely to be found?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Consider the nature of X2+ ions. Since X forms X2+ ions, it loses electrons to form a positive charge. Elements that lose electrons to form cations are typically metals.
Step 2: Consider the nature of Y- ions. Since Y forms Y- ions, it gains electrons to form a negative charge. Elements that gain electrons to form anions are typically nonmetals.
Step 3: Determine the likely group for element X. Metals that form 2+ cations are often found in Group 2 of the periodic table, known as the alkaline earth metals.
Step 4: Determine the likely group for element Y. Nonmetals that form 1- anions are often found in Group 17 of the periodic table, known as the halogens.
Step 5: Summarize the findings. Element X is likely a metal from Group 2, and element Y is likely a nonmetal from Group 17.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ionic Bonding

Ionic bonding occurs when one atom donates an electron to another, resulting in the formation of charged ions. Metals typically lose electrons to form positive ions (cations), while nonmetals gain electrons to form negative ions (anions). In this question, the presence of X2+ and Y- ions suggests that X is likely a metal that has lost electrons, while Y is a nonmetal that has gained electrons.
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Periodic Table Groups

Elements in the periodic table are organized into groups based on their similar properties and electron configurations. Metals are generally found on the left side and in the center of the table, particularly in groups 1 (alkali metals) and 2 (alkaline earth metals), while nonmetals are located on the right side, primarily in groups 15 to 17 (the p-block). Understanding these groupings helps predict the behavior of elements during reactions.
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Metal vs. Nonmetal Properties

Metals are typically characterized by their ability to conduct electricity, malleability, ductility, and tendency to lose electrons during chemical reactions. In contrast, nonmetals are usually poor conductors, brittle in solid form, and tend to gain electrons. Recognizing these properties is essential for determining whether elements X and Y are metals or nonmetals based on their ionic forms.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Element X reacts with element Y to give a product containing X3+ ions and Y2-ions. (b) Is element Y likely to be a metal or a nonmetal? Explain.

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Element X reacts with element Y to give a product containing X3+ ions and Y2-ions. (d) In what groups of the periodic table are elements X and Y likely to be found?

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Each of the following pairs of elements will react to form a binary ionic compound. Write the formula of each compound formed, and give its name. (d) Barium and flourine

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