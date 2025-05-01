Textbook Question
Element X reacts with element Y to give a product containing X3+ ions and Y2-ions. (b) Is element Y likely to be a metal or a nonmetal? Explain.
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Element X reacts with element Y to give a product containing X3+ ions and Y2-ions. (b) Is element Y likely to be a metal or a nonmetal? Explain.
Element X reacts with element Y to give a product containing X3+ ions and Y2-ions. (d) In what groups of the periodic table are elements X and Y likely to be found?
Each of the following pairs of elements will react to form a binary ionic compound. Write the formula of each compound formed, and give its name. (d) Barium and flourine