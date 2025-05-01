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Ch.9 - Thermochemistry: Chemical Energy
McMurry - Chemistry 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionChemistryISBN: 9781292336145Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.9 - Thermochemistry: Chemical EnergyProblem 54b
Chapter 9, Problem 54b

A reaction inside a cylindrical container with a movable RAN piston causes the volume to change from 12.0 L to 18.0 L while the pressure outside the container remains constant at 0.975 atm. (The volume of a cylinder is V = pr2h, where h is the height; 1 L # atm = 101.325 J.) (b) The diameter of the piston is 17.0 cm. How far does the piston move?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Calculate the cross-sectional area of the piston using the formula for the area of a circle, \( A = \pi r^2 \), where \( r \) is the radius of the piston. Since the diameter is given as 17.0 cm, first convert this to radius by dividing by 2.
Convert the radius from centimeters to meters by dividing by 100, as the standard unit for area in the International System of Units (SI) is square meters (m^2).
Substitute the radius in meters into the area formula to find the cross-sectional area of the piston in square meters.
Calculate the change in volume, which is the final volume minus the initial volume. Convert this volume from liters to cubic meters by dividing by 1000, since 1 cubic meter equals 1000 liters.
Determine the distance the piston moved by dividing the change in volume by the cross-sectional area of the piston. This will give the height change in meters.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ideal Gas Law

The Ideal Gas Law relates the pressure, volume, temperature, and number of moles of a gas through the equation PV = nRT. While this question focuses on a specific scenario involving volume change and pressure, understanding the Ideal Gas Law is essential for grasping how gases behave under varying conditions.
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Ideal Gas Law Formula

Volume of a Cylinder

The volume of a cylinder is calculated using the formula V = πr²h, where r is the radius and h is the height. In this context, knowing how to calculate the volume change of the cylinder as the piston moves is crucial for determining the distance the piston travels.
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Constant-Volume Calorimetry

Work Done by a Gas

When a gas expands or contracts, it does work on its surroundings, which can be calculated using the formula W = PΔV, where W is work, P is pressure, and ΔV is the change in volume. Understanding this concept helps in analyzing the energy changes associated with the movement of the piston in the container.
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Work Function Calculation Example
Related Practice
Textbook Question
Calculate the work done in joules by a chemical reaction if the volume increases from 3.2 L to 3.4 L against a constant external pressure of 3.6 atm. What is the sign of the energy change?
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Textbook Question

A reaction inside a cylindrical container with a movable RAN piston causes the volume to change from 12.0 L to 18.0 L while the pressure outside the container remains constant at 0.975 atm. (The volume of a cylinder is V = pr2h, where h is the height; 1 L # atm = 101.325 J.) (a) What is the value in joules of the work w done during the reaction?

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Textbook Question
Assume that the nutritional content of an apple-say, 50 Cal (1 Cal = 1000 cal) - could be used to light a light bulb. For how many minutes would there be light from each of the following?(a) A 100-watt incandescent bulb (1 W = 1 J/s)
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Textbook Question

At a constant pressure of 0.905 atm, a chemical reaction takes place in a cylindrical container with a movable piston having a diameter of 40.0 cm. During the reaction, the height of the piston drops by 65.0 cm. (The volume of a cylinder is V=pr2h,wherehistheheight;1Latm=101.3J.) (a) What is the change in volume in liters during the reaction?

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Textbook Question
When a sample of a hydrocarbon fuel is ignited and burned in oxygen, the internal energy decreases by 7.20 kJ. If 5670 J ofheat were transferred to the surroundings, what is the sign and magnitude of work? If the reaction took place in an environ- ment with a pressure of 1 atm, what was the volume change?
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Textbook Question

At a constant pressure of 0.905 atm, a chemical reaction takes place in a cylindrical container with a movable piston having a diameter of 40.0 cm. During the reaction, the height of the piston drops by 65.0 cm. (The volume of a cylinder is V=pr2h,wherehistheheight;1Latm=101.3J.) (b) What is the value in joules of the work w done during the reaction?

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