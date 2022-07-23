Textbook Question
Which has more kinetic energy, a 1400-kg car moving at115 km/h or a 12,000-kg truck moving at 38 km/h?
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A reaction inside a cylindrical container with a movable RAN piston causes the volume to change from 12.0 L to 18.0 L while the pressure outside the container remains constant at 0.975 atm. (The volume of a cylinder is V = pr2h, where h is the height; 1 L # atm = 101.325 J.) (a) What is the value in joules of the work w done during the reaction?
A reaction inside a cylindrical container with a movable RAN piston causes the volume to change from 12.0 L to 18.0 L while the pressure outside the container remains constant at 0.975 atm. (The volume of a cylinder is V = pr2h, where h is the height; 1 L # atm = 101.325 J.) (b) The diameter of the piston is 17.0 cm. How far does the piston move?