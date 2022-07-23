A reaction inside a cylindrical container with a movable RAN piston causes the volume to change from 12.0 L to 18.0 L while the pressure outside the container remains constant at 0.975 atm. (The volume of a cylinder is V = pr2h, where h is the height; 1 L # atm = 101.325 J.) (a) What is the value in joules of the work w done during the reaction?
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Work in Thermodynamics
Pressure-Volume Work
Unit Conversion in Thermodynamics
A reaction inside a cylindrical container with a movable RAN piston causes the volume to change from 12.0 L to 18.0 L while the pressure outside the container remains constant at 0.975 atm. (The volume of a cylinder is V = pr2h, where h is the height; 1 L # atm = 101.325 J.) (b) The diameter of the piston is 17.0 cm. How far does the piston move?
At a constant pressure of 0.905 atm, a chemical reaction takes place in a cylindrical container with a movable piston having a diameter of 40.0 cm. During the reaction, the height of the piston drops by 65.0 cm. (The volume of a cylinder is V=pr2h,wherehistheheight;1Latm=101.3J.) (a) What is the change in volume in liters during the reaction?
At a constant pressure of 0.905 atm, a chemical reaction takes place in a cylindrical container with a movable piston having a diameter of 40.0 cm. During the reaction, the height of the piston drops by 65.0 cm. (The volume of a cylinder is V=pr2h,wherehistheheight;1Latm=101.3J.) (b) What is the value in joules of the work w done during the reaction?