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Ch.9 - Thermochemistry: Chemical Energy
McMurry - Chemistry 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionChemistryISBN: 9781292336145Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.9 - Thermochemistry: Chemical EnergyProblem 54a
Chapter 9, Problem 54a

A reaction inside a cylindrical container with a movable RAN piston causes the volume to change from 12.0 L to 18.0 L while the pressure outside the container remains constant at 0.975 atm. (The volume of a cylinder is V = pr2h, where h is the height; 1 L # atm = 101.325 J.) (a) What is the value in joules of the work w done during the reaction?

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Identify the formula for work done by a gas when the volume changes at constant pressure: \( w = -P_{\text{ext}} \Delta V \), where \( P_{\text{ext}} \) is the external pressure and \( \Delta V \) is the change in volume.
Calculate the change in volume \( \Delta V \) by subtracting the initial volume from the final volume: \( \Delta V = V_{\text{final}} - V_{\text{initial}} = 18.0 \text{ L} - 12.0 \text{ L} \).
Substitute the values of \( P_{\text{ext}} = 0.975 \text{ atm} \) and \( \Delta V \) into the work formula: \( w = -0.975 \text{ atm} \times \Delta V \).
Convert the work from L \( \cdot \) atm to joules using the conversion factor \( 1 \text{ L} \cdot \text{ atm} = 101.325 \text{ J} \).
Multiply the result from the previous step by 101.325 to find the work done in joules.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Work in Thermodynamics

In thermodynamics, work is defined as the energy transferred when a force is applied over a distance. For gas systems, work can be calculated using the formula w = -P_extΔV, where P_ext is the external pressure and ΔV is the change in volume. The negative sign indicates that work is done by the system when it expands against an external pressure.
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First Law of Thermodynamics

Pressure-Volume Work

Pressure-volume work occurs when a gas expands or contracts in a container, changing its volume. The work done by or on the gas is directly related to the pressure exerted on the gas and the change in volume. In this scenario, the constant external pressure allows for a straightforward calculation of work as the volume changes from 12.0 L to 18.0 L.
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Unit Conversion in Thermodynamics

In thermodynamics, it is often necessary to convert units to ensure consistency in calculations. For example, work is commonly expressed in joules, and the relationship between liters and atmospheres to joules is given by 1 L·atm = 101.325 J. Understanding how to convert between these units is essential for accurately calculating work done in gas reactions.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question
Calculate the work done in joules by a chemical reaction if the volume increases from 3.2 L to 3.4 L against a constant external pressure of 3.6 atm. What is the sign of the energy change?
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Textbook Question

A reaction inside a cylindrical container with a movable RAN piston causes the volume to change from 12.0 L to 18.0 L while the pressure outside the container remains constant at 0.975 atm. (The volume of a cylinder is V = pr2h, where h is the height; 1 L # atm = 101.325 J.) (b) The diameter of the piston is 17.0 cm. How far does the piston move?

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Textbook Question

At a constant pressure of 0.905 atm, a chemical reaction takes place in a cylindrical container with a movable piston having a diameter of 40.0 cm. During the reaction, the height of the piston drops by 65.0 cm. (The volume of a cylinder is V=pr2h,wherehistheheight;1Latm=101.3J.) (a) What is the change in volume in liters during the reaction?

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Textbook Question

At a constant pressure of 0.905 atm, a chemical reaction takes place in a cylindrical container with a movable piston having a diameter of 40.0 cm. During the reaction, the height of the piston drops by 65.0 cm. (The volume of a cylinder is V=pr2h,wherehistheheight;1Latm=101.3J.) (b) What is the value in joules of the work w done during the reaction?

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