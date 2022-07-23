Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Internal Energy (ΔE) Internal energy (ΔE) is the total energy contained within a system, encompassing both kinetic and potential energy of the particles. In chemical reactions, changes in internal energy can result from heat transfer and work done on or by the system. Understanding ΔE is crucial for calculating other thermodynamic properties, such as enthalpy.

Enthalpy Change (ΔH) Enthalpy change (ΔH) is a measure of the heat content of a system at constant pressure. It reflects the energy absorbed or released during a reaction, accounting for both internal energy changes and the work done due to volume changes. The relationship between ΔH and ΔE is given by the equation ΔH = ΔE + PΔV, where P is pressure and ΔV is the change in volume.