Ch.9 - Thermochemistry: Chemical Energy
Ch.9 - Thermochemistry: Chemical Energy Problem 65
Chapter 9, Problem 65

A reactiont akes place at a constant pressure of 1.10 atm with an internal energy change (ΔE) of 71.5 kJ and a volume decrease of 13.6 L. What is the enthalpy change (ΔH) for the reaction? (1 L-atm = 101.325 J)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Convert the volume change from liters to joules using the conversion factor 1 L-atm = 101.325 J. Calculate the work done (W) using the formula W = -PΔV, where P is the pressure and ΔV is the volume change.
Ensure that the pressure is in atm and the volume in liters before substituting into the formula. Remember that work done on the system is negative if the volume decreases.
Calculate the enthalpy change (ΔH) using the formula ΔH = ΔE + W, where ΔE is the change in internal energy and W is the work done on the system.
Substitute the values of ΔE and W into the enthalpy change formula. Make sure the units of ΔE and W are consistent (both in joules or kilojoules).
Simplify the expression to find the enthalpy change ΔH for the reaction.

Verified Solution

Video duration: 7m
7m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Internal Energy (ΔE)

Internal energy (ΔE) is the total energy contained within a system, encompassing both kinetic and potential energy of the particles. In chemical reactions, changes in internal energy can result from heat transfer and work done on or by the system. Understanding ΔE is crucial for calculating other thermodynamic properties, such as enthalpy.
Enthalpy Change (ΔH)

Enthalpy change (ΔH) is a measure of the heat content of a system at constant pressure. It reflects the energy absorbed or released during a reaction, accounting for both internal energy changes and the work done due to volume changes. The relationship between ΔH and ΔE is given by the equation ΔH = ΔE + PΔV, where P is pressure and ΔV is the change in volume.
Work Done by the System

In thermodynamics, work done by the system during a reaction can be calculated using the formula W = -PΔV, where P is the pressure and ΔV is the change in volume. A decrease in volume (ΔV < 0) indicates that the system is doing work on the surroundings, which affects the overall energy balance of the reaction. This concept is essential for accurately determining the enthalpy change.
