Relationship between ∆H and ∆E

The relationship between enthalpy change (∆H) and internal energy change (∆E) is given by the equation ∆H = ∆E + P∆V, where P is the pressure and ∆V is the change in volume. For reactions occurring at constant pressure, if the volume change is negligible, ∆H can be approximated as equal to ∆E. However, if there is a significant volume change, this relationship must be considered to accurately calculate ∆E.