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Ch.9 - Thermochemistry: Chemical Energy
McMurry - Chemistry 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionChemistryISBN: 9781292336145Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.9 - Thermochemistry: Chemical EnergyProblem 62
Chapter 9, Problem 62

The enthalpy change for the reaction of 50.0 mL of ethylene with 50.0 mL of H2 at 1.5 atm pressure (Problem 9.51) is∆H = -0.31 kJ. What is the value of ∆E?

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1
Identify the relationship between enthalpy change (\( \Delta H \)) and internal energy change (\( \Delta E \)) using the equation: \( \Delta E = \Delta H - \Delta nRT \).
Determine \( \Delta n \), the change in moles of gas, by analyzing the balanced chemical equation for the reaction of ethylene (C2H4) with hydrogen (H2) to form ethane (C2H6).
Calculate \( \Delta n \) by subtracting the moles of gaseous products from the moles of gaseous reactants.
Use the ideal gas constant \( R = 8.314 \text{ J/mol·K} \) and convert it to kJ by dividing by 1000, and use the temperature in Kelvin (assume standard conditions if not specified, 298 K).
Substitute the values of \( \Delta H \), \( \Delta n \), \( R \), and \( T \) into the equation \( \Delta E = \Delta H - \Delta nRT \) to find \( \Delta E \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Enthalpy (∆H)

Enthalpy is a thermodynamic quantity that represents the total heat content of a system. It is defined as the internal energy of the system plus the product of its pressure and volume (H = U + PV). In chemical reactions, the change in enthalpy (∆H) indicates whether the reaction is exothermic (releases heat, ∆H < 0) or endothermic (absorbs heat, ∆H > 0).

Internal Energy (∆E)

Internal energy is the total energy contained within a system, encompassing kinetic and potential energies of the particles. The change in internal energy (∆E) during a reaction can be calculated using the first law of thermodynamics, which states that the change in internal energy is equal to the heat added to the system minus the work done by the system (∆E = q - W).
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Internal Energy

Relationship between ∆H and ∆E

The relationship between enthalpy change (∆H) and internal energy change (∆E) is given by the equation ∆H = ∆E + P∆V, where P is the pressure and ∆V is the change in volume. For reactions occurring at constant pressure, if the volume change is negligible, ∆H can be approximated as equal to ∆E. However, if there is a significant volume change, this relationship must be considered to accurately calculate ∆E.
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Relationship between ∆E°, ∆G°, and K
Related Practice
Textbook Question
A reactiont akes place at a constant pressure of 1.10 atm with an internal energy change (ΔE) of 71.5 kJ and a volume decrease of 13.6 L. What is the enthalpy change (ΔH) for the reaction? (1 L-atm = 101.325 J)
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Textbook Question
What is the difference between the internal energy change ∆E and the enthalpy change ∆H? Which of the two is mea- sured at constant pressure and which at constant volume?
1244
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Textbook Question
What is the enthalpy change (ΔH) for a reaction at a constant pressure of 1.00 atm fi the internal energy chagne (ΔE) is 44.0 kJ and the volume increase is 14.0 L? (1 L-atm = 101.325 J)
1611
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Textbook Question
Sodium metal is sometimes used as a cooling agent in heat-exchange units because of its releatively high molar heat capacity fo 28.2 J/(mol·°C). What is the specific heat and molar heat capacity of sodium in J/g·°C?
1007
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Textbook Question
When a sample of a hydrocarbon fuel is ignited and burned in oxygen, the internal energy decreases by 7.20 kJ. If 5670 J ofheat were transferred to the surroundings, what is the sign and magnitude of work? If the reaction took place in an environ- ment with a pressure of 1 atm, what was the volume change?
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Textbook Question
Under what circumstances are ΔE and ΔH essentially equal?
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