Textbook Question
The enthalpy change for the reaction of 50.0 mL of ethylene with 50.0 mL of H2 at 1.5 atm pressure (Problem 9.51) is∆H = -0.31 kJ. What is the value of ∆E?
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At a constant pressure of 0.905 atm, a chemical reaction takes place in a cylindrical container with a movable piston having a diameter of 40.0 cm. During the reaction, the height of the piston drops by 65.0 cm. (The volume of a cylinder is V=pr2h,wherehistheheight;1Latm=101.3J.) (a) What is the change in volume in liters during the reaction?
At a constant pressure of 0.905 atm, a chemical reaction takes place in a cylindrical container with a movable piston having a diameter of 40.0 cm. During the reaction, the height of the piston drops by 65.0 cm. (The volume of a cylinder is V=pr2h,wherehistheheight;1Latm=101.3J.) (b) What is the value in joules of the work w done during the reaction?