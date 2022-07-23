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Ch.9 - Thermochemistry: Chemical Energy
McMurry - Chemistry 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionChemistryISBN: 9781292336145Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.9 - Thermochemistry: Chemical EnergyProblem 58
Chapter 9, Problem 58

What is the difference between the internal energy change ∆E and the enthalpy change ∆H? Which of the two is mea- sured at constant pressure and which at constant volume?

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1
Step 1: Understand the definitions. The internal energy change (∆E) of a system is the difference in energy between the final and initial states of the system. It includes all forms of energy, such as kinetic and potential energy. The enthalpy change (∆H) is the heat absorbed or released by a system at constant pressure.
Step 2: Understand the difference. The main difference between ∆E and ∆H is that ∆E includes all forms of energy changes in a system, while ∆H only includes the heat absorbed or released at constant pressure. In other words, ∆H is a measure of the heat flow in or out of a system during a reaction at constant pressure.
Step 3: Understand the conditions. The internal energy change (∆E) is measured at constant volume. This is because at constant volume, there is no work done by or on the system, so the change in internal energy is equal to the heat added or removed from the system.
Step 4: The enthalpy change (∆H) is measured at constant pressure. This is because most chemical reactions occur at constant pressure, and it is often more convenient to measure the heat flow at constant pressure.
Step 5: Remember that while both ∆E and ∆H are state functions (meaning their values depend only on the current state of the system, not on the path taken to reach that state), they measure different aspects of energy change in a system.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Internal Energy (∆E)

Internal energy (∆E) is the total energy contained within a system, encompassing kinetic and potential energies of the particles. It reflects the energy changes due to heat transfer and work done on or by the system. Internal energy is typically measured at constant volume, where no work is done by expansion or compression.
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Enthalpy (∆H)

Enthalpy (∆H) is a thermodynamic quantity that represents the total heat content of a system at constant pressure. It accounts for internal energy and the work done by the system when it expands against external pressure. Enthalpy changes are particularly useful in chemical reactions and phase changes occurring at constant pressure.

Constant Pressure vs. Constant Volume

The distinction between constant pressure and constant volume is crucial in thermodynamics. At constant pressure, the enthalpy change (∆H) is measured, allowing for the inclusion of work done by the system. Conversely, at constant volume, the internal energy change (∆E) is measured, as no work is performed due to volume changes, making it a more straightforward representation of energy changes.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question
The enthalpy change for the reaction of 50.0 mL of ethylene with 50.0 mL of H2 at 1.5 atm pressure (Problem 9.51) is∆H = -0.31 kJ. What is the value of ∆E?
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Textbook Question
What is the enthalpy change (ΔH) for a reaction at a constant pressure of 1.00 atm fi the internal energy chagne (ΔE) is 44.0 kJ and the volume increase is 14.0 L? (1 L-atm = 101.325 J)
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Textbook Question

At a constant pressure of 0.905 atm, a chemical reaction takes place in a cylindrical container with a movable piston having a diameter of 40.0 cm. During the reaction, the height of the piston drops by 65.0 cm. (The volume of a cylinder is V=pr2h,wherehistheheight;1Latm=101.3J.) (a) What is the change in volume in liters during the reaction?

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Textbook Question
When a sample of a hydrocarbon fuel is ignited and burned in oxygen, the internal energy decreases by 7.20 kJ. If 5670 J ofheat were transferred to the surroundings, what is the sign and magnitude of work? If the reaction took place in an environ- ment with a pressure of 1 atm, what was the volume change?
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Textbook Question

At a constant pressure of 0.905 atm, a chemical reaction takes place in a cylindrical container with a movable piston having a diameter of 40.0 cm. During the reaction, the height of the piston drops by 65.0 cm. (The volume of a cylinder is V=pr2h,wherehistheheight;1Latm=101.3J.) (b) What is the value in joules of the work w done during the reaction?

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Textbook Question
Under what circumstances are ΔE and ΔH essentially equal?
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