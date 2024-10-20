Problem 60b
Complete the table. b. 1228 g>l _____g>ml _____kg>ml
Problem 60c
Complete the table. c. 554 mK/s _____K/s _____mK/ms
Problem 62
Express the quantity 556.2 * 10 - 12 s in each unit. a. ms b. ns c. ps d. fs
Problem 63
How many 1-cm squares would it take to construct a square that is 1 m on each side?
Problem 65
A new penny has a mass of 2.49 g and a volume of 0.349 cm3. Is the penny made of pure copper? Explain your answer.
Problem 66
A titanium bicycle frame displaces 0.314 L of water and has a mass of 1.41 kg. What is the density of the titanium in g>cm3?
Problem 67
Glycerol is a syrupy liquid often used in cosmetics and soaps. A 3.25 L sample of pure glycerol has a mass of 4.10 * 103 g. What is the density of glycerol in g>cm3?
Problem 68
A supposedly gold nugget displaces 19.3 mL of water and has a mass of 371 g. Could the nugget be made of gold?
Problem 69a
Ethylene glycol (antifreeze) has a density of 1.11 g>cm3. a. What is the mass in g of 417 mL of ethylene glycol? b. What is the volume in L of 4.1 kg of ethylene glycol?
Problem 69b
b. What is the volume in L of 4.1 kg of ethylene glycol?
Problem 70
Acetone (nail polish remover) has a density of 0.7857 g>cm3. a. What is the mass in g of 28.56 mL of acetone? b. What is the volume in mL of 6.54 g of acetone?
Problem 71
A small airplane takes on 245 L of fuel. If the density of the fuel is 0.821 g>mL, what mass of fuel has the airplane taken on?
Problem 72
Human fat has a density of 0.918 g>cm3. How much volume (in cm3) is gained by a person who gains 10.0 lb of pure fat? the reliability of a Measurement and Significant Figures
Problem 74a
Read each measurement to the correct number of significant figures. Laboratory glassware should always be read from the bottom of the meniscus. Digital balances normally display mass to the correct number of significant figures for that particular balance.
Problem 74b
Problem 74b
Problem 74c
Problem 74c
Problem 75
For each number, underline the zeroes that are significant and draw an x through the zeroes that are not. a. 1,050,501 km b. 0.0020 m c. 0.000000000000002 s d. 0.001090 cm
Problem 78
How many significant figures are in each number? d. 1.563300 * 1011 m
Problem 78c
How many significant figures are in each number? c. 108,700 km
Problem 79
Which numbers are exact (and therefore have an unlimited number of significant figures)? a. p = 3.14 b. 12 in = 1 ft c. EPA gas mileage rating of 26 miles per gallon d. 1 gross = 144
Problem 79a
Which numbers are exact (and therefore have an unlimited number of significant figures)? a. π = 3.14
Problem 79b
Which numbers are exact (and therefore have an unlimited number of significant figures)? b. 12 in = 1 ft
Problem 82
Round each number to three significant figures. a. 79,845.82 b. 1.548937 * 107 c. 2.3499999995 d. 0.000045389
Problem 84a
Calculate to the correct number of significant figures. a. 89.3 * 77.0 * 0.08
Problem 84b
Calculate to the correct number of significant figures. b. (5.01 * 105) / (7.8 * 102)
Problem 84c
Calculate to the correct number of significant figures. c. 4.005 * 74 * 0.007
Problem 84d
Calculate to the correct number of significant figures. d. 453 ÷ 2.031
Problem 86a
Calculate to the correct number of significant figures. a. 0.004 + 0.09879
Problem 86d
Calculate to the correct number of significant figures. d. 532 + 7.3 - 48.523
Problem 87
Calculate to the correct number of significant figures. a. (24.6681 * 2.38) + 332.58 b. (85.3 - 21.489) , 0.0059 c. (512 , 986.7) + 5.44 d. [(28.7 * 105) , 48.533] + 144.99
