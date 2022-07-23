Chapter 1, Problem 42
Determine whether each molecular diagram represents a pure substance or a mixture. If it represents a pure substance, classify the substance as an element or a compound. If it represents a mixture, classify the mixture as homogeneous or heterogeneous.
Classify each substance as a pure substance or a mixture. If it is a pure substance, classify it as an element or a compound. If it is a mixture, classify it as homogeneous or heterogeneous. a. sweat b. carbon dioxide c. aluminum d. vegetable soup
Classify each substance as a pure substance or a mixture. If it is a pure substance, classify it as an element or a compound. If it is a mixture, classify it as homogeneous or heterogeneous. a. wine b. beef stew c. iron d. carbon monoxide
Determine whether each molecular diagram represents a pure substance or a mixture. If it represents a pure substance, classify the substance as an element or a compound. If it represents a mixture, classify the mixture as homogeneous or heterogeneous.
Classify each of the listed properties of isopropyl alcohol (also known as rubbing alcohol) as physical or chemical. a. colorless b. flammable c. liquid at room temperature d. density = 0.79 g/mL e. mixes with water
Classify each of the listed properties of ozone (a pollutant in the lower atmosphere but part of a protective shield against UV light in the upper atmosphere) as physical or chemical. a. bluish color b. pungent odor c. very reactive d. decomposes on exposure to ultraviolet light e. gas at room temperature
Classify each property as physical or chemical. a. the tendency of ethyl alcohol to burn b. the shine on silver c. the odor of paint thinner d. the flammability of propane gas